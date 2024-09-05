BETWEEN THE LINES Will Stream on BroadwayHD This Month

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

BroadwayHD will present the world streaming premiere of the Off-Broadway musical, Between the Lines, on Monday, September 23, with a Watch Party at 7:00PM. Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel from author Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, the production was captured during its 2022 run at New York’s Tony Kiser Theater, earning four Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Musical and three Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical.



“I couldn’t be happier to have Between the Lines debuting on BroadwayHD,” says author Jodi Picoult. “The show brought so much joy to those who had the chance to see it live, and we have always dreamed of reaching a wider audience that can fall in love with the music, get swept away by the performances of the cast, and be inspired to live the story they want, if it’s not the story they’re in.”



The Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines, which was presented July 11 through September 11, 2022, at New York’s Tony Kiser Theater, is an empowering and enchanting musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive. Between the Lines was a #1 New York Times bestseller, a Publishers Weekly Bestseller, and was nominated for the Young Adult Library Services Association's 2013 "Top Ten Teen Award."



Produced by Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent), Between the Lines stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen, and swings Dan Hoy, Aubrey Matalon, Heather Ayers, and Martin Landry. Between the Lines is co-produced by Columbia Live Stage, Elizabeth Armstrong, Andrew Paradis, Kevin Sullivan, Tom Tuft and Writers' Cage. The live capture is produced by Daryl Roth, David Treatman, Columbia Live Stage, and Writers’ Cage, and is co-produced by Andrew Paradis, Elizabeth Armstrong, Kevin Sullivan, and Tom Tuft.



Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas) and Jodi Picoult, music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+'s "Central Park"), in their New York theatre debuts. The musical features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Tobin Ost (Newsies), costume design by two-time Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes (Mean Girls), lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Jason Lyons (Rock of Ages), sound design by Ken Travis (Aladdin), projection design by Caite Hevner (In Transit), hair & makeup design by Drama Desk Award nominee J. Jared Janas (Jagged Little Pill), orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision by Tony Award nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand), music supervision and additional arrangements by Daniel Green (Almost Famous), music direction by Chris Gurr (The Prom) and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.



Between the Lines had its world premiere at Kansas City Repertory Theatre in Fall 2017, where the musical broke box office records. In January 2018, a sold-out concert version of Between the Lines was presented at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. An original cast recording is available on most music streaming services.

Existing subscribers will have immediate access upon release and new subscribers can join the BroadwayHD family at broadwayhd.com.