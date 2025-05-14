BELOW THE LINE Film Festival Now Accepting Submissions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chill Bucket Productions presents the 4th Annual Below the Line Film Festival which will take place on October 10 - 11, 2025, in New York City at the historic Guild Hall. Submissions are open via FilmFreeway. Dedicated to celebrating non-traditional filmmakers, regardless of financial status, project budget or industry connections, this festival is a leading platform for emerging filmmakers and storytellers.

The Below the Line Film Festival, which highlights short films across a wide array of genres, provides an opportunity for filmmakers to showcase their work in a live screening event and reach broader audiences through online streaming. Since its inception, the festival has been committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for filmmakers at every stage of their careers.

The 2024 festival was a standout year, with record-breaking submissions and a sold-out screening that captivated audiences and judges alike. This October promises to be even more impactful as Below the Line continues to shine a light on behind-the-scenes professionals who bring cinematic stories to life with more opportunities for collaboration, growth and networking.

Highlights for Student Filmmakers

Showcase your work in front industry professionals and film enthusiasts

Compete for cash prizes and awards

Connect with like-minded filmmakers and potential collaborators

Build your portfolio and gain recognition for your creativity

Participate in discussions to grow your filmmaking skills

Experience the excitement of a live NYC screening event

How to Submit: Visit www.filmfreeway.com/BelowTheLineFilmFestival to review submission guidelines and complete your entry.

Regular Deadline: July 1, 2025

Extended Deadline: July 31, 2025

Notification Date: August 31, 2025

Festival Dates: October 10 - 11, 2025

Awards and Prizes

Filmmakers have the chance to compete for the following prizes:

Judges' Choice Award - $300 plus exclusive distribution opportunities!

Audience Choice Award - $300 plus exclusive distribution opportunities!

Category Recognition

About the Below the Line Film Festival

The Below the Line Film Festival, produced by Chill Bucket Productions, celebrates the creative professionals who work behind the scenes to bring stories to life. Focused on short films from independent filmmakers, the festival highlights diverse voices and underrepresented perspectives in cinema.

About Chill Bucket Productions

Chill Bucket Productions is dedicated to producing high-quality entertainment and creating opportunities for artists to share their stories. Through events like the Below the Line Film Festival, Chill Bucket Productions provides a platform for emerging creators to gain recognition and connect with audiences.