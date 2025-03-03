BEFORE THIS NEW YEAR Off-Broadway Run to be Postponed

The production was previously set to run at The Duke on 42nd Street at NEW 42 Studios in March 2025.
The World Premiere of Before This New Year, a new play by emerging playwright Liana Sonenclar and directed by Obie Award winner Knud Adams, has been postponed. The production was previously set to run at The Duke on 42nd Street at NEW 42 Studios in March 2025.
The Production Team shared that "after careful consideration, the Production Team has made the difficult decision to postpone the Off-Broadway premiere of Before This New Year. The Production Team is immensely proud of the work that has gone into developing this piece and grateful to all those who have contributed to its journey so far."
High-school track star Alison Bennett had met every expectation — until it all fell apart. After her first semester of college, Alison returns home for the holidays and reconnects with her former teammate Haley. As old feelings resurface, they must confront the choices that ended their running careers and reshaped their lives. Sharp, funny, and poignant, Before This New Year is a powerful exploration of love, loss, identity, and coming-of-age in today's relentlessly high-pressured world.
