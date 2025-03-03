BEFORE THIS NEW YEAR Off-Broadway Run to be Postponed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The World Premiere of Before This New Year, a new play by emerging playwright Liana Sonenclar and directed by Obie Award winner Knud Adams, has been postponed. The production was previously set to run at The Duke on 42nd Street at NEW 42 Studios in March 2025.

The Production Team shared that "after careful consideration, the Production Team has made the difficult decision to postpone the Off-Broadway premiere of Before This New Year. The Production Team is immensely proud of the work that has gone into developing this piece and grateful to all those who have contributed to its journey so far."