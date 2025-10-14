BEETLEJUICE, THE GREAT GATSBY and More to Join Broadway Bridges Fall 2025 Cycle

Shows taking part include Death Becomes Her, Hadestown, and more!
Broadway Bridges is resuming with 21 shows participating in the 2025 fall cycle. Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League Foundation’s initiative that seeks to offer every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show prior to graduation.
Broadway Bridges offers NYC public schools in all five boroughs $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth-grade students. As the largest theatre education partnership in the history of New York City, a total of 494 New York City public high schools have been served by the program, with representation from each of the 51 city council districts. To date, more than 2,800 educators have registered for Broadway Bridges. The tickets purchased are based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.
Last year, 27,090 students and chaperones participated in Broadway Bridges. Since launching in 2017, the program has introduced nearly 150,000 New York City public school sophomores and chaperones to Broadway. The program has been so successful in New York that last year Broadway Bridges on the Road was launched, with 28 Broadway League Member organizations currently participating across the country. Participating shows, dates, and times vary based on city. Details on participating programs can be found on the On the Road - Broadway Bridges web page.
& Juliet
Aladdin
Beetlejuice
Buena Vista Social Club
Chicago
Death Becomes Her
Hadestown
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Hell's Kitchen
Mamma Mia!
Maybe Happy Ending
MJ
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Ragtime
SIX: The Musical
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
The Great Gatsby
The Lion King
The Outsiders
The Queen of Versailles
