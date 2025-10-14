BEETLEJUICE, THE GREAT GATSBY and More to Join Broadway Bridges Fall 2025 Cycle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Bridges is resuming with 21 shows participating in the 2025 fall cycle. Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League Foundation’s initiative that seeks to offer every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show prior to graduation.

Broadway Bridges offers NYC public schools in all five boroughs $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth-grade students. As the largest theatre education partnership in the history of New York City, a total of 494 New York City public high schools have been served by the program, with representation from each of the 51 city council districts. To date, more than 2,800 educators have registered for Broadway Bridges. The tickets purchased are based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.

Last year, 27,090 students and chaperones participated in Broadway Bridges. Since launching in 2017, the program has introduced nearly 150,000 New York City public school sophomores and chaperones to Broadway. The program has been so successful in New York that last year Broadway Bridges on the Road was launched, with 28 Broadway League Member organizations currently participating across the country. Participating shows, dates, and times vary based on city. Details on participating programs can be found on the On the Road - Broadway Bridges web page.

FALL 2025 PARTICIPATING NYC SHOWS INCLUDE:

& Juliet

Aladdin

Beetlejuice

Buena Vista Social Club

Chicago

Death Becomes Her

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Hell's Kitchen

Mamma Mia!

Maybe Happy Ending

MJ

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Ragtime

SIX: The Musical

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

The Great Gatsby

The Lion King

The Outsiders

The Queen of Versailles