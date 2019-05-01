Photo Flash: First Look At BROADWAY BARES 2019 Theme: TAKE OFF

Travel the world and check out the sights - including NYC's hottest dancers - when you board this year's globetrotting edition of Broadway Bares. This year's show, Broadway Bares: Take Off, will offer a spectacular evening of sky-high striptease with international flair. The evening is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Bares: Take Off (#BroadwayBares) will feature more than 150 of the hottest male and female dancers in New York City, joining the mile high club in the highly choreographed, brilliantly produced annual spectacular.

Combining the sexy wink of classic burlesque with today's favorite pop music, Broadway Bares: Take Off will put the lust in wanderlust with titillating, travel-inspired striptease. From a risqu red light district to a tantalizing taming of the bull; from a mega-hot Burning Man to a celebratory return to Stonewall, you're invited on a worldwide romp with sexy dancers as your frisky flight crew, tour guides and cultural attaches.

The 29th annual edition of Broadway Bares will take place at 9:30 pm and midnight on Sunday, June 16, at Hammerstein Ballroom (311 West 34th Street, NYC).

Don't miss your chance to fly the sexy skies. Tickets for Broadway Bares: Take Off start at $65. VIP tickets include unlimited specialty cocktails and exclusive seating. The fabulous "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show with specialty cocktails, admission to a private cocktail party at Broadway Bares creator and executive producer Jerry Mitchell's penthouse apartment and a backstage tour. The Barest Backstage Insider Experience includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight show with specialty cocktails, a pre-show, behind-the-scenes backstage tour and access to the final undressed rehearsal the evening of the show.

Ticket details are at broadwaycares.org. For other information and merchandise, visit broadwaybares.com.

Broadway Bares: Take Off will be directed by Laya Barak, an accomplished dancer and choreographer whose work has appeared in the last five editions of Broadway Bares. Jerry Mitchell and Nick Kenkel are executive producers.

