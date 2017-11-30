BAT OUT OF HELL to Fly Into London's Dominion Theater This April!

Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has reported that Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell will play London's Dominion Theatre next spring. Performances are expected to begin April 2nd. Tickets are on sale from this Monday at 12 PM.

Stars Andrew Polec and C hristina Bennington are expected to repeat their roles as Strat and Raven, respectively.

This will be a return to West End for the rock opera. It played a limited run at the London Coliseum earlier this year, in addition to runs at the Manchester Opera House and Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre. The show is also said to be eyeing a potential Broadway run as well.

BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's Greatest Hits: Dead Ring for Love, Two out of Three Ain't Bad, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, I'd do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That), and Bat Out Of Hell opened in Toronto last night!

BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib and choreography by Emma Portner. It is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl, Randy Lennox and Tony Smith. Directed by award-winning theatre and opera director Jay Scheib, BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL stars Andrew Polec as Strat and Christina Bennington as Raven, with Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane.





