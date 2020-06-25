BARING IT ALL with Call Me Adam Podcast Releases Final Pride Episodes

Baring It All with Call Me Adam, which is exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network, concludes its PRIDE Month celebration with the release of its final three PRIDE related episodes. Hosted by celebrity interviewer Adam Rothenberg, all episodes are available at BPN.FM/BaringItAll and everywhere you find your favorite podcasts.

The final three PRIDE episodes are:

Tony Nominee Charles Busch, gives an EXCLUSIVE interview discussing the other side of his artistry: his painting & drawing.

Out, gay Opera, Jazz, & Pop singer Graham J. discuss life after losing his husband to suicide.

Aaliytha Stevens (COO of Spotco, Broadway's #1 Ad Agency) about Black Lives Matter & being the mother of a bi-sexual daughter.

Listeners can catch up on past interviews with members of the LGBTQIA+ community including:

Transgender actor Scott Turner Schofield: We talk about what it is like to be a transgender actor in Hollywood. The highs, the lows, and everything in between. We also discussed his Emmy nominated role in "Studio City" whose first season is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Out gay actor Jasper Cole: Known as "Hollywood's Bad Guy," Jasper & I talked about his bad boy image while being out in Hollywood.

Stan Zimmerman, known for his writing on The Golden Girls, Roseanne, and Gilmore Girls, revealing what it is like to be a gay writer in Hollywood.

Marty Thomas promoted his studio album Slow Dancing with A Boy. The album takes you on a journey of a young closeted man's coming of age. We discussed growing up gay today as compared to what it was like during Marty's childhood.

Country singer Ty Herndon about what it is like to be an out gay man in the world of Country Music.

All episodes are available at BPN.FM/BaringItAll and everywhere podcasts are streamed including Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict. www.callmeadam.com

