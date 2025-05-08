BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMEDY Extends Through August At Caveat NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a sold out initial run, "BALLS: The Monster-Catchin' Musical Comédy" will return by popular demand, starting its summer residency at CAVEAT NYC. Returning to lead the cast is voiceover legend Stuart Zagnit, the original voice of Professor Oak from "Pokémon."

Last month, TDF listed BALLS as one of the top five shows to stream in the country. Nintendo Life calls it "a proper laugh-fest [that] wears its Pokémon inspiration proud on its sleeve."

"While BALLS wears its fandom on its sleeve, it's not just a spoof. At its core, the show is a love letter to anyone who grew up catching monsters and dreaming big-and a reminder that growing up doesn't mean giving up adventure." (Artist Weekly)

With pop up performances through August, audiences will have several chances to join The Professor on this epic musical adventure featuring improvised battles, an immersive Splash Zone, and a never-ending parade of adorable/violent puppet monsters. For all dates and ticket information, visit: BALLSmusical.com

The original cast returns, including iconic voice-over artist and Broadway veteran Stuart Zagnit ("Pokémon", "Little Shop of Horrors") as "Professor," Teresa Attridge (Avenue Q, Fun Home) as his grandson, "Rival," Harrison Bryan (Hand to God, NYIT Award Winner) as "Warlordturtle," Ebony Deloney (Hairspray, Beautiful) as "Bulletshell," Kurt Cruz (Asian AF, UCB) as "Pocket Pedia," and Katie Luke (Bandstand, Hairspray) as "Spittle." Plus, with surprises at every turn, you know who else might make a cameo appearance! (Just ask Broadway's Bobby Conte...)

Created by Brandon Zelman ("Who's That Pokémon?" Podcast) and Harrison Bryan (A Hanukkah Carol, NYIT Award winner), BALLS features an original score by a dream team of composers including Lena Gabrielle (SIX, Emojiland), Pippa Cleary (My Son's a Queer, The Great British Bake Off Musical), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect, Pursuit of Happyness), Aaron Kenny (The Little Mermaid, A Hanukkah Carol), and Grace Yurchuk (Caesar: The Musical). Additional music by Matthew Ryan Hunter (NBC) and Allan Nalven (LSDJ), with orchestrations, arrangements, music direction & supervision by Lena Gabrielle. The creative team includes Director/Art Director Brandon Zelman, leading a scrappy squad of puppet-builders: Kelly Autry, Brendan Malafronte ("Malafronte's Monster Shop"), Cat Greenfield, Genna Beth Davidson, and Harrison Bryan. Lighting design: Sasha Lysenko. Collectabuddy Art: Frankie Novick ("Frankiefurters"). Graphic design: Brielle DeMirjian (The Daily Show). Stage Management: Mayah Lourdes Burke, Starr Wimber, Hera Ford.

The creators of BALLS will partner with local marine life rescue and turtle rehabilitation centers to raise funds and awareness for wildlife conservation.

"BALLS: The Monster-Catchin' Musical Comédy" is a parody written as a transformative work under US Fair Use laws. "BALLS" is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by any brand, organization, franchise, underground c*ckfighting ring, or person, living or dead.