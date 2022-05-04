Author and Activist George Takei to Lead Inaugural Japan Parade

The inaugural Japan Parade, celebrating and bringing awareness to the friendship between NYC and Japan with a thank you from the Japanese community. Actor, author, civil rights activist, and Influencer George Takei will be the Parade's inaugural Grand Marshal and the Parade will feature gorgeous floats and performances. The parade is set for Saturday.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE JAPAN PARADE:

Beginning on Central Park West at West 81st Street and traveling south to West 68th Street, the Japan Parade will feature live appearances by the cast of "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon" The Super Live, Hello Kitty, Cobu, Soh Daiko, Japanese Folk Dance of NY, Kazanami Yosakoi Dance Project, Tate Hatoryu, International Karate Organization Kyokushin-kaikan, Anime NYC, and many others.

George Takei will serve as the parade's inaugural Grand Marshall, and Sandra Endo, news correspondent on KTVV Los Angeles, Fox 11 News and feature reporter for Good Day LA, will serve as Emcee of the parade. Participating groups will show Japan's various attractions, such as culture, tradition, sports, music, cosplay, etc. for everyone's enjoyment.

www.JapanDayNYC.org