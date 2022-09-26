Author And Historian Kenneth Womack To Discuss The Beatles at 92NY

World-renowned Beatles scholar and author Kenneth Womack, PhD, will speak about the Beatles' story as part of 92nd Street Y's virtual "Roundtable" series. The four-session program, entitled "Ladies and Gentlemen, the Beatles!" starts October 7, 2022 at 2 pm ET and runs on consecutive Fridays throughout the month.

Womack, a Professor of English and Popular Music at Monmouth University in NJ, will draw from his wealth of knowledge as a respected writer and thinker on the Beatles. "Roundtable" by the 92nd Street Y, as stated on their website, provides live, in-the-moment online programs with respected and passionate experts who give you a place at the table to ask questions and join a discussion.

In this series, Womack will trace the Beatles' incredible artistic trajectory from the primitive sounds of "Love Me Do" through the creative heights of Abbey Road. Through this multimedia journey, attendees will enjoy a greater appreciation for the band's lyrical and musical achievements. The program will be divided into four segments as follows:

· Friday, October 7: Evolution of the Beatles - tracing the group's Liverpool origins and early years of fame

· Friday, October 14: Innovation of the Beatles - exploring the band's mid-'60s masterworks such as Rubber Soul and Revolver

· Friday, October 21: Revolution of the Beatles - addressing the creation of such LPs as Sgt. Pepper and The White Album

· Friday, October 28: Dissolution of the Beatles - examining the Get Back project, famous Rooftop Concert, and Abbey Road, the band's final masterwork

All sessions will be recorded for participants to view later as well. For more information and to register for "Ladies and Gentlemen, the Beatles!" please visit: https://roundtable.org/class/course/ladies-and-gentlemen-the-beatles

Dr. Kenneth Womack is the author or editor of more than 40 books, including a multivolume study devoted to the life and work of Beatles producer George Martin, and the bestselling books Solid State: The Story of Abbey Road and the End of the Beatles and John Lennon, 1980: The Last Days in the Life. The Music Culture columnist for Salon and host of the web magazine's "Everything Fab Four" podcast, Womack has also written for Slate, Billboard, Variety, NBC News, Smithsonian Magazine, Time, and USA Today. His newest project is the authorized biography and archive of Beatles road manager Mal Evans, due out in 2023.