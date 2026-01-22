Australian Theatre Festival NYC Opens 2026 New Play Award

Co-Artistic & Executive Directors Mark Barford & Connor Delves open submissions for the Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2026 New Play Award, awarding a total cash prize of $20,000 USD.

Now in its seventh year, the Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2026 New Play Award will celebrate two new plays or musicals with distinct Australian voices.

The award offers a total cash prize of $20,000 USD for two unproduced, full-length plays or musicals written by Australian writers, over the age of 18.

This year's award winner will receive a cash prize of $15,000 USD, development work with Co-Artistic Director Mark Barford, a publishing commitment from Playlab Theatre, and be presented as a staged reading as part of the Australian Theatre Festival NYC (conditional upon ability to appropriately cast NY based Australian actors.) This year's award runner-up will receive $5,000 USD.

"We are thrilled to announce our seventh Annual New Play Award in 2026, following a record-breaking number of diverse submissions last year," said Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford and Connor Delves. "Thanks to the generous ongoing support of our New Play Award Sponsors, Shane and Cathryn Brennan, the Winner will receive a $15,000 USD cash prize, and the Runner-Up will receive $5,000 USD. In addition, the winning playwright will receive development support with Co-Artistic Director Mark Barford, a publishing commitment from Playlab Theatre and the invitation to attend the 2026 Australian Theatre Festival NYC. The New Play Award exists to help fulfill our mission of celebrating and showcasing Australian stories and artists in New York City. It remains the only award of its kind in the United States dedicated exclusively to Australian voices."

Past New Play Award alumni include:

2025 Winner Dylan Van Den Berg's "The Flood", which will be published by Playlab Theatre in 2026.

2021 Winner Lewis Treston's "Hubris & Humiliation", which went on to premiere at Sydney Theatre Company.

2022 Winner Melissa-Kelly Franklin's "Paradise Lost", which later won the 2024 Jill Blewett Playwright's Award at the South Australian Literary Awards.

2023 New Play Award winner Sally Alrich-Smythe said of the experience, "Winning The New Play Award meant so much more than the prize money and accolades attached (though that's unreal too!). From the first Zoom call, I was struck by how much the team at Australian Theatre Festival cared about my show. They wanted the best for it, and threw everything they had at giving it a platform. And the efforts of everyone paid off: seeing my play read out by a group of exceptional actors, supported by awesome design and direction, on a stage on 42nd st in New York City? Something I'll never forget. I'd recommend the experience to any playwright".

To be eligible, plays or musicals must-

Be written by a writer or writing team who are all Australian citizens or permanent residents of Australia. For Musicals, all members of the writing team (Composer, Lyricist, Librettist) must be Australian citizens or permanent residents of Australia. Be at least 60 minutes in length. Not have been previously submitted to the Australian Theatre Festival NYC New Play Award. Not have been previously published, including self-published. Not have been previously produced at a production level in any context (previous readings, fellowships and workshops are acceptable but will need to be disclosed and listed upon submission). Not be encumbered by agreements or contracts for future production/s. At the time of submissions close date (Thursday February 12th, 2026), not have won, been a runner-up, or a finalist in another Australian or International writing award (short or long listed is permissible).

Terms and Conditions-

Due to the large volume of entries, The Australian Theatre Festival NYC is unable to give feedback. Plays/Musicals submitted may be original ideas or adaptations from other forms providing that permission to adapt the material has been obtained from the copyright holder. The rights for all material in the work must be secured by the writer prior to entry, including any songs, poems or quotes. The Australian Theatre Festival NYC has worldwide first right of refusal to produce the winning play/musical for a period of 12 months following the announcement date of the winner. A limit of one entry per writer/writing team. If submitting as a writing team, a single cash prize will be awarded to the writing team. It is the responsibility of the writing team to decide how to divide this single cash prize between themselves.

Entry Requirements-

To submit your entry, please complete the following Google Form before 8am, Thursday February 12th, 2026 (NYC, EST): 2026 New Play Award Submission Form.

*Please note it is free to submit your entry into the Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2026 New Play Award.

In sending us your play/musical, you assure us that you have read the above terms & conditions and eligibility requirements for the ATF 2026 New Play Award. You declare your eligibility under the conditions and your agreement to the terms listed. You guarantee that the script is your original work, that you are the sole copyright holder of all material used and that it has never been produced for public performance. Failure to meet the above terms and conditions and eligibility requirements will result in automatic disqualification.

Key Dates:

Submissions open 8am Thursday January 22nd, 2026 (NYC, EST).

Submissions close 8am, Thursday February 12th, 2026 (NYC, EST).

Finalists will be announced Thursday April 2nd, 2026 (NYC, EST).

The Winner & Runner-Up will be announced Thursday April 16th, 2026 (NYC, EST).

For more information visit australiantheatrefestival.com/2025newplayaward