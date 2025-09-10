Australian Theatre Festival NYC Launches Season 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Australian Theatre Festival NYC has announced its 2025 season, ahead of the annual festival spanning September 16-23 in New York and Washington D.C. Season 2025 includes a dynamic lineup of Australian performing arts with 9 events and 15 performances to attend. This year marks a significant evolution for the Festival, featuring new partnerships, expanded programming, and a groundbreaking D.C. tour.

A major highlight of the 2025 season is a partnership with House of Oz, the award-winning global producing company led by the esteemed Georgie Black. House of Oz, a philanthropic powerhouse dedicated to championing Australian creative arts internationally, brings a remarkable track record of over 1,000 produced performances and extensive international tours for Australian artists. This collaboration underscores the Festival's commitment to showcasing the rich diversity and excellence of Australian talent on the global stage.

The Festival will present two fully-staged productions with multiple performances at Theatre Row on 42nd Street:

"FLICK" by Madelaine Nunn, Purse Prize Award Winner, presented by House of Oz.

"SKINNY" by Michelle Pearson, presented by House of Oz.

Both productions come directly from the Edinburgh Festival and will include talkback panels with the artists, offering audiences unique insights into the creative process of taking Australian theatre around the globe.

The popular collaboration with Australian Theatre Live returns in 2025, featuring a special screening of Nakkiah Lui's hilarious comedy "Blaque Showgirls." This screening, showcasing Griffin Theatre's premiere season, will be held at the Dolby Screening Room in midtown.

The much-anticipated ATF Cabaret returns to Green Room 42, hosted by Broadway's Amelia Cormack (Hadestown, Beau) and starring Barnaby Reiter (Titanique), Jennifer Reed (Rock Of Ages), Brenton Cosier (SKIN) and emerging artist Jaimee Gaston. This year, the ATF Cabaret will be presented as a double bill with a concert presentation of "Happy People", Music & Lyrics by Matthew Lee Robinson, Book by Matthew Lee Robinson & Scott Morris, co-presented with EQ Endeavours and Rebecca Morris. Starring a broadway star cast: Caroline O'Connor (Chicago, Anastasia) as Poppy, Ainsley Melham (Aladdin, Boop!) as Jeff, Elise McCann (Matilda, Beetlejuice) as Sally, Daniel Assetta (& Juliet) as Benny, MiG Ayesa (We Will Rock You) as Bobby and Heather Makalani (Moulin Rouge, Aladdin) as Sunny.

The Festival will continue to foster community connections, co-presenting the Community Party with America Josh, bringing together diverse audiences and Australian artists.

In an exciting new development, the Australian Theatre Festival NYC is proud to announce a partnership with The Embassy Of Australia in Washington D.C. This collaboration will culminate in a Washington D.C. Tour of the 2025 festival, taking place the week after the New York City season, extending the reach of Australian performing arts to a wider audience.

"We are honored to lead the Festival forward into a new era and celebrate even more Australian stories & artists in New York City. As we herald this new era, we are excited to transition into this next chapter which presents inspiring and sustainable opportunities for us to continue to grow. 2025 is a year of new partnerships and collaborations. We're really proud to welcome these new organizations into the Festival that share in our vision and mission. It is in this togetherness that we believe Australians achieve great things. We are focussed on creating impactful experiences for our artists and audiences alike and 2025 will offer that in spades." - Co-Artistic & Executive Directors, Mark Barford & Connor Delves.