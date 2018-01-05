Austin Scott, Nicholas Christopher, Julia K Harriman, Sabrina Sloan, and Chris De'sean Lee to Join First National Tour of HAMILTON

Producer Jeffrey Seller just announced that Austin Scott and Nicholas Christopher will join the First National Tour of Hamilton as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively. Mr. Scott's credits include the Off-Broadway cast of One Day. Mr. Christopher is currently playing John in the Broadway revival of Miss Saigon and played George Washington in Hamilton on Broadway.

Other principal roles in Hamilton will be assumed by Julia K Harriman as Eliza Hamilton, Sabrina Sloan as Angelica Schuyler, and Chris De'Sean Lee as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson. Ms. Harriman is currently a standby in the touring company. Ms. Sloan was an original Broadway cast member of Motown The Musical, Hairspray, and Catch Me If You Can. Mr. Lee is currently performing in the Chicago Company of Hamilton.

The First National Tour also includes RUBÉN J. CARBAJAL, Amber Iman, Isaiah Johnson, Rory O'Malley, Mathenee Treco, Ryan Alvarado, Amber Ardolino, Raymond Baynard, Jeffrey Duffy, Hope Endrenyi, Jennifer Geller, Jacob Guzman, Jennie Harney, Afra Hines, Sabrina Imamura, Lauren Kias, Alex Larson, Dorcas Leung, Yvette Lu, Desmond Newson, Desmond Nunn, Antuan Magic Raimone, JOSH ANDRÉS RIVERA, Willie Smith III, Raven Thomas, Ryan Vasquez, Keenan D. Washington, Andrew Wojtal.

The First National Tour begins performances in San Diego, CA on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

This company continues the remarkable run of Hamilton productions that have rolled out since the musical first opened on Broadway in 2015. A Chicago company opened in September 2016; the first national tour began performances in San Francisco in March 2017, the West End engagement began December 2017; and the second national tour will begin performances in Seattle on February 6, 2018.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

