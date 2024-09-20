Auli'i Cravalho, Jen Silverman, and More Named Variety's 10 Broadway Talents to Watch For 2024

The selections will be honored at the Business of Broadway Breakfast, hosted by Cole Escola.
Variety has named its annual 10 Broadway Stars to Watch for 2024, who will be honored at the Business of Broadway Breakfast, hosted by Cole Escola.
This year's list includes Evan Cabnet, Auli‘i Cravalho, Glenn Davis, Kate Diaz, dots, Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ally Shuster, Jen Silverman, and Joy Woods.
The Business of Broadway Breakfast will take place on September 30. The event will feature exclusive conversations with Nicole Scherzinger of Sunset Boulevard, Daniel Dae Kim and David Henry Hwang of Yellow Face, and Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch, Michelle Wilson, and Ephraim Sykes of Our Town.
Plus, a “Producers Panel” moderated by City National Bank’s Erik Piecuch will feature Hunter Arnold (“Maybe Happy Ending”), Mara Isaacs (“Gypsy”), Caroline Kaplan (“Redwood”), Sammy Lopez (“Job”).
