Audible Announces New Podcast Development Program

Audible Inc. today announced the launch of the Audible Podcast Development Program, dedicated to commissioning and creating new original podcasts from emerging and undiscovered storytellers around the world. In keeping with Audible's core commitment to creating powerful listening experiences and historical focus on outstanding short-form audio storytelling, the program will identify, develop and enable unprecedented opportunities for the next generation of audio-driven storytellers.

Launching today, the development program will source material through both direct outreach to creators and project submissions. Once selected, participants will have the opportunity to work alongside Audible experts, receiving editorial, production and financial support. Original podcasts for Audible listeners are expected to begin releasing in summer 2021.

Audible also announced the formation of the Emerging Voices Advisory Board-a cross-generational array of esteemed artists, podcasters, producers, and writers-that will seed, develop, and advise on talent opportunities. Helping to attract and develop projects from the best emerging and established voices across the globe, the Board will work with Audible experts to define and further the creative vision of Audible storytellers. Board members already committed include Emmy Award winning writer, creator, and actor Lena Waithe; best-selling author, Revisionist History host, and Pushkin Industries co-founder Malcolm Gladwell; former editor-in-chief of New York Magazine Adam Moss; co-founder of the Third Coast International Audio Festival Johanna Zorn; Grammy-Award winning record producer, musician, and songwriter T Bone Burnett; and Chief Content Officer at Wondery Marshall Lewy.

"The explosive rise in consumption of podcasts and original audio storytelling continues to reinforce our foundational belief that our listeners' appetites for distinctive storytelling powered by the creative genius of elite talent is only limited by our capacity to deliver it to them," said Rachel Ghiazza, EVP, Head of US Content, Audible. "We are launching the Podcast Development Program to offer our own resources, along with our many years of profound focus on the best of podcasts, to voices that need to be heard and to podcasters aspiring to make cultural and artistic impact. We're thrilled to be able to draw upon the acumen of our board members as we usher in a new golden age in audio storytelling."

"There's nothing I love more than amplifying new and exciting voices," said Lena Waithe. "I'm so grateful to Audible for giving us the space to do that."

"Audible is always looking for innovative ways to expand the impact of audio storytelling and broaden the boundaries of who listens," said Malcolm Gladwell. "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with them as an inaugural member of the Emerging Voices Advisory Board."

For more information or to submit a podcast idea for consideration by Audible, please visit www.audible.com/podcastprogram.

