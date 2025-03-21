Aubrie-Mei Rubel to Join PETER PAN National Tour as Wendy Beginning Tonight

Aubrie-Mei Rubel joins a company that features Kruz Maldonado Peter Pan, and more.
Beginning tonight, Aubrie-Mei Rubel will join ‘Peter Pan’ and the ‘Lost Boys’ as ‘Wendy Darling’ in the National Tour of Peter Pan at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City, OK.
Aubrie-Mei Rubel is making her National Tour debut. Most recently, Aubrie-Mei starred in TheaterWorksUSA's touring production of The Magic School Bus as ‘Wanda Li.’
Aubrie Mei Rubel joins a company featuring Kruz Maldonado as Peter Pan, Cody Garcia as Captain Hook, and Bailey Frankenberg as Tiger Lily. The cast also includes Shefali Deshpande as Mrs. Darling, Kurt Perry as Smee, Owen Suarez as John, and Zaynn Arora as Michael. The ensemble includes Jonah Barricklo, Ryan Behan, Christian A. Boyd, Eduardo Campirano III, Calista Jones, Brandon LaShai, Lucas Moran, Ernesto Olivas, Hannah Schmidt, Zanie Love Shaia, Aaron Stewart and James Douglas Vinson. The swings are Tony Collins, Leo Gallegos, Serenity Mariana and Cheyenne Omani.
This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and has been brought back to life in a newly-imagined production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?) and choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, The Who’s Tommy).
Based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, PETER PAN features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and additional music by Jule Styne.