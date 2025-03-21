Aubrie-Mei Rubel to Join PETER PAN National Tour as Wendy Beginning Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beginning tonight, Aubrie-Mei Rubel will join ‘Peter Pan’ and the ‘Lost Boys’ as ‘Wendy Darling’ in the National Tour of Peter Pan at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City, OK.

Aubrie-Mei Rubel is making her National Tour debut. Most recently, Aubrie-Mei starred in TheaterWorksUSA's touring production of The Magic School Bus as ‘Wanda Li.’

Aubrie Mei Rubel joins a company featuring Kruz Maldonado as Peter Pan, Cody Garcia as Captain Hook, and Bailey Frankenberg as Tiger Lily. The cast also includes Shefali Deshpande as Mrs. Darling, Kurt Perry as Smee, Owen Suarez as John, and Zaynn Arora as Michael. The ensemble includes Jonah Barricklo, Ryan Behan, Christian A. Boyd, Eduardo Campirano III, Calista Jones, Brandon LaShai, Lucas Moran, Ernesto Olivas, Hannah Schmidt, Zanie Love Shaia, Aaron Stewart and James Douglas Vinson. The swings are Tony Collins, Leo Gallegos, Serenity Mariana and Cheyenne Omani.