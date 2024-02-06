Attend The Tale Of JENNA TODD The Newest Mashup Musical Parody From THE MUSICAL MULTIVERSE Series

The Musical Multiverse is a performance series where two fan-favorite musicals are mashed together into a brand new universe all their own!

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 1 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 3 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 4 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

Attend The Tale Of JENNA TODD The Newest Mashup Musical Parody From THE MUSICAL MULTIVERSE Series

"Jenna Todd: The Demon Waitress of Lulu's" will arrive at Red Eye NY (355 W 41st St, New York, NY 10036) on February 15th at 8pm as the premiere show of new series The Musical Multiverse.

The Musical Multiverse is an uproarious performance series where two fan-favorite musicals are mashed together into a brand new universe all their own! "Jenna Todd" features an original script by Katelynn Kenney, music arrangements by Alex Parrish, and direction by Emily Jackson, combining the pie-filled musicals of "Waitress" and "Sweeney Todd" to thrilling effect. Come travel through the multiverse to experience the stories, characters, and songs we know and love in this absurd musical theatre remix.

"Jenna Todd" is a co-production between The Musical Multiverse (which mounted one-night-only concert readings of "The Last Five Razzle Dazzles" and "Seuss Side Story" at The Duplex) and Forager Theatre Company (which recently produced an acclaimed in-the-round production of "tick, tick... BOOM!" at The New Ohio and Kitchen Theatre Company, "Tides" at TANKFest, and "Fluffy the Pine" at Wild Project).

Cast includes Gregory Lee Rodriguez ("Les Miserables" Nat. tour, "Austen's Pride"), Deena Sydney (Metropolitan Opera, The Duplex), William Bailey ("Curtains Up" at The Monster), Theresa Attridge ("Fun Home," "Avenue Q"), Mayadevi Ross ("Drunk Shakespeare"), Iris Rodrigo ("tick, tick... BOOM!"), Victor Vazquez ("Frizzled"), Matt Mancuso ("Clybourne Park," "Jersey Boys"), and Alex Parrish ("tick, tick... BOOM!")

ABOUT THE SHOW

Jenna, a struggling pie shop owner, accepts the help of a mysterious new barber in town, who promises - razor across his heart - that her under-baked business will rise. The barber in question, one Sweeney Todd, will do anything for Jenna - what with her being his long-lost daughter! Complicating this reunion is a whirlwind romance between Mrs. Lovett and Dr. Pomatter, a villainous turn by ex-husband Earl (#TheJu3ge), Lulu's wish to be on The Great British Bake-Off, and much more sugar, butter, and sweet, sweet vengeance.

ABOUT THE MUSICAL MULTIVERSE

The Musical Multiverse is a Forbidden Broadway-style evolution of TikTok remix culture and old-school musical theatre parody led by Alex Parrish (Creator & Lead Arranger) and Iris Rodrigo (Executive Producer). It spins fresh free-wheeling parody shows out of the stories and scores we know and love, built from the age-old question, "What if [insert character from one show] and [insert character from a totally different show] were mashed up into the same world together?" Click Here

ABOUT FORAGER THEATRE COMPANY

Forager is a non-profit NYC-based collective that builds dynamic, joyful, and holistic theatrical experiences from the objects, spaces, viewpoints, contributions, and people it can gather from any and everywhere. Founded in 2021, Forager features four branches of offerings: compassionate donation-based education (Take Root); conscience-forward content development (Unearth); creative one-night experiences (Blossom); and fully-designed mainstage productions (Harvest). www.foragertheatre.com




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Get an Inside Look Into HARMONYs Final Weekend Events Photo
Photos: Get an Inside Look Into HARMONY's Final Weekend Events

See photos from the events of Harmony's final weekend on Broadway

2
Oscar Nominee Amy Ryan to Replace Tyne Daly in DOUBT: A PARABLE Photo
Oscar Nominee Amy Ryan to Replace Tyne Daly in DOUBT: A PARABLE

Academy Award and two-time Tony nominee Amy Ryan will assume the role of “Sister Aloysius” in Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway production of Doubt: A Parable. Learn more about the production.

3
Photos: Meet the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway Photo
Photos: Meet the Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway

Let the circus begin! Rehearsals are officially underway for the upcoming Broadway musical Water for Elephants and BroadwayWorld was inside rehearsals with the cast. Check out photos from inside the big day!

4
Duncan, McArdle & More to Star in LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE Photo
Duncan, McArdle & More to Star in LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron’s Love, Loss and What I Wore will be presented at Theatre Aspen in March. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

PURPLE RAIN Musical Will Premiere in Prince's Hometown of MinneapolisPURPLE RAIN Musical Will Premiere in Prince's Hometown of Minneapolis
A SIGN OF THE TIMES Delays First Preview Due to Technical RequirementsA SIGN OF THE TIMES Delays First Preview Due to Technical Requirements
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA on BroadwayVideo: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA on Broadway
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/4/24 - THE LION KING, WICKED & More Top the ListBroadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/4/24 - THE LION KING, WICKED & More Top the List

Videos

Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
WICKED
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You