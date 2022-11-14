Atlantic Actors Work! Are You Next?
Full & partial scholarships available!
Apply to Atlantic Acting School's professional conservatories by December 1 to be considered for a full or partial scholarship!
PRACTICAL AESTHETICS SCHOLARSHIP
At Atlantic Acting School, we equip our students with the physical, emotional and analytical tools of acting to discover their truths, and prepare them for success beyond our doors. Apply today for our annual full-tuition, early action award for each of our three professional conservatory programs: the Full-Time, Evening, and Global Virtual Conservatories. During the early action enrollment period, we additionally award a limited number of partial scholarships to select incoming students. No matter their age or background, our students learn to break through their creative comfort zones in service to bringing essential human stories to life.
How to Apply: In addition to our general application materials, please submit one personal video introduction. Tell us more about yourself, in your voice, beyond the information you have provided in your application and why you are interested in training at Atlantic. While there is no specific format, the video is an opportunity to share more about who you are and answer the question "Why Atlantic?" Simple and unrehearsed is fine and you are also welcome to be creative.
GLOBAL VIRTUAL CONSERVATORY
February 15 - June 8, 2023
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays
6pm - 10:30pm ET
Broaden your network and creative mind! Rooted in multicultural perspectives on performance methodology, this remote program draws from Atlantic Acting School and Atlantic Theater Company's broad and diverse pool of working artists - from NY to LA, Argentina, Australia, and beyond! Over the course of 3 concentrated trimesters, students will develop distinct portfolio pieces: a self-scripted solo project, a film project, and a collaborative group project.
FULL TIME CONSERVATORY
Begins August 28, 2023
Monday - Thursday
9am - 6pm ET
This world-renowned conservatory program is a two year full-time course empowering aspiring acting professionals with technical, creative, personal rigor and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors. The curriculum includes instruction in a disciplined approach to script analysis, working truthfully moment-to-moment, and bringing these competencies together in performance of the material.
EVENING CONSERVATORY
Begins September 26, 2023
Monday - Thursday
6:45pm - 10pm ET
Designed for the working actor, the Evening Conservatory distills the physical, emotional, and analytical tools of acting into a concentrated three-semester program. Students will push beyond their creative comfort zones to take their talents to new heights and apply their training under the pressures of performance.
CLICK HERE TO APPLY BY DECEMBER 1!
More Hot Stories For You
November 14, 2022
Top stories include reviews for Mike Birbiglia's The Old Man and the Pool, which opened on Broadway last night!
Darren Criss to Join HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH 24th Anniversary Parking Lot Tour in Los Angeles This Sunday
November 12, 2022
According to a post on Stephen Trask's Instagram stories, Darren Criss will be joining the Hedwig and the Angry Inch 24th Anniversary Parking Lot tour on Sunday, November 13 at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. The performance will take place at The Hollywood Roosevelt.
Interview: Playwright Yilong Liu and Director Chay Yew Talk GOOD ENEMY At Minetta Lane Theatre
November 12, 2022
Audible Theater presents the world premiere production of Good Enemy. Read our interview with the show's author, Audible Theater Emerging Playwright Yilong Liu and its Obie Award-winning director, Chay Yew.
Photos & Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Visits New Billboard in Times Square
November 11, 2022
See photos and watch video of cast members from Broadway's Take Me Out taking a field trip to Times Square to see their brand new billboard!
OHIO STATE MURDERS Launches Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush Tickets
November 11, 2022
Preview performances for playwright Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders begin Friday, November 11 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available via digital lottery.