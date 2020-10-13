Athena Project and Handsome Little Devils Getting Out The Vote With #ArtFindsVoters

The event will take place Saturday, October 17.

With the election just weeks away and so much at stake, we have to come together to do all we can to get out the vote. Enter: #ArtFindsVoters

On Saturday, October 17th from 12pm - 4pm #ArtFindsVoters will be providing lively entertainment in the heart of Five Points along Welton Street near Coffee At The Point as Be Woke.Vote is registering voters while they are in their cars. Census staff will also be there to help anyone who needs to fill out their 2020 Census, NAACP and New Era Colorado will be answering questions about the election process. Get free food, swag, prizes and more by simply driving down Welton Street! #ArtFindsVoters has also commissioned a mobile, digital billboard truck to travel throughout the city promoting the registration and census drive. As with all our events, safety is our number one priority and all COVID guidelines will be adhered to.

Sponsored in part by Womxn's March Denver, the second part of our event is getting those #ballotstothebox. Using a text platform, we're connecting artists who wish to volunteer to patrons who need assistance in getting their ballots to the polls to do just that-get their ballots to the polls. Even at a time when artists and independent contractors are struggling, they want to be engaged with this effort. According to Colorado statute, each person can collect up to 9 ballots plus their own (so 10 total) and deliver them to the ballot box without penalty. We're working closely with Denver County Clerk & Recorders Office on this process. And patrons can keep an eye on their ballots, by signing up at BallotTrace, a City of Denver sponsored site designed to let people track their ballots. Text ballottothebox to (877) 329-2304 and sign up for an artist to pick up your ballot.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Endowment for the Arts reported Colorado led the nation in arts performances and exhibition attendance. The attendance rate for metro Denver was 76.8% compared to the national average of 48.5%. More people residing in Denver attended plays, concerts and dance performances than any other place in the country.

"As artists and audiences grapple with an overwhelming number of cancellations and lost opportunities we've been looking for ways to bring artists and audiences together," states Angela Astle, Executive Producer of Athena Project. "#ArtFindsVoters is an extension of our summer series #ArtFindsUs and allows us to creatively bring income to artists while also bringing art directly to communities during a time when many of us are looking for constructive ways to participate in the democratic process and be the positive change our city, state and country deserve ."

For more information visit www.ArtFindsVoters.org.

