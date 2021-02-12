Associated Chamber Music Players Presents Jam Intro Sessions

Associated Chamber Music Players announces two virtual events, a Jamulus with Mike Tietz on Saturday, February 13, 2021 and a JamKazam with Susan Alexander and Friends on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2pm EST.

In the lead-up to ACMP's Virtual Worldwide Play-In on Saturday March 20 and Sunday March 21 (Bach's birthday), ACMP Is doing everything it can to help as many chamber music lovers get themselves set up to play together online. Join ACMP for an informal Q and A and information session about playing chamber music in real time online.

Saturday, February 13, 2pm EST: Mike Tietz will share his perspective on and answer questions about Jamulus: Jamulus is not just a wonderful (and free!) way to play with other musicians with almost zero latency online - it is also a big worldwide music party. All of the sessions are open, and once one has their own Jamulus account, they can surf the servers and hear and meet musicians from all genres and from all over the world!

It is a perfect standpoint from which to enjoy ACMP's Virtual Worldwide Play-In as an organizer, participant or even just an audience member, and Mike is the perfect person to inspire.

Saturday, February 20, 2pm EST: Ask Susan Alexander all about JamKazam! Pianist and retired US government codebreaker Susan Alexander will help crack the code of JamKazam! She will be joined by cellist Valerie Matthews and violinist/violist Mike Garrahan from the Carnac Quartet, who were recently featured on the JamKazam Classical Music Festival. Before attending this meeting, take a look at Susan's article about JamKazam, which includes her easy step-by-step how-to guide: https://acmp.net/jamkazam-playing-chamber-music-over-internet-real.

Attendees can start a free JamKazam account and try things out - and if you love it, please contact ACMP directly at sgriffin@acmp.net about our 50% discount on one-year JamKazam Gold Plans.

There is almost no latency in JamKazam and the sound quality is magnificent. You will feel like your fellow musicians are right there in the room with you.

To organize a chamber music party on JamKazam or Jamulus as part of ACMP's Virtual Worldwide Play-In, please share information with ACMP through this simple online survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C2KNQMF.



For more information and to register for the Jamulus session, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-informal-jamulus-q-and-a-with-mike-tietz-tickets-139565003683. For more information and to register for the JamKazam session, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-about-jamkazam-with-susan-alexander-and-members-of-the-carnac-quartet-tickets-139567727831.