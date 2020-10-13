Ashley Park Says Darren Star is 'The Stephen Sondheim of TV Writing'

'Mean Girls' Broadway star Park stars in "Emily in Paris" on Netflix.

"Mean Girls" Broadway star Ashley Park appeared on Variety's "Stagecraft" podcast, where she talked about her role on Darren Star's recent Netflix series "Emily in Paris."

"What I find so prolific about Sondheim's work, especially when it comes to writing for women, is just the nuance, the complexity and the flaws he gives women in order to be able to shape these amazing characters," she said, according to Variety. "I think that Darren does that for his female characters [too]. ... He allows for these characters to find growth in discovering the kind of woman they want to be, or what they could be."

Park also discussed her upcoming leading role in the Encores! production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie."

Check out Park's Broadway bio here, and listen to the podcast below!

Broadway: Tuptim in Lincoln Center's The King and I (Grammy nom); Celeste 1 in Sunday in the Park with George; Mamma Mia!. National Tour: Gabrielle in R&H's Cinderella. TV: "Nightcap" (PopTV/Lionsgate). Other: Mwe in KPOP! (Off-Broadway); Carnegie Hall; Vocals in The Greatest Showman (Fox); Luisa in Fantasticks (Pasadena Playhouse); Maid Marian in Hood (Dallas Theatre Center); Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. University of Michigan Graduate. Love to my family, this joyful creative team & cast, and to YOU for being in that seat and taking part in the arts today! That's super fetch! For Abby and Ruthie @ashleyparklady

