Dance Into 2024 With Advice From Your Favorite Musicals

The new year is here! Head into the new year with advice from Aladdin, Back to the Future, Shucked, Purlie Victorious, Sweeney Todd and more.

By: Jan. 01, 2024

2024 is officially here! As we head into the new year, we here at BWW know that sometimes it takes a little inspo to help pull us out of the doldrums of the post-holiday slump and launch us into the future!

As musical theatre fans, we know that all of our faves are jam-packed with practical wisdom, universal truths, and unparalleled moxie. To give your spirit a boost, we have compiled some of the finest advice Broadway has to offer from the minds behind our most masterful musicals.

Happy New Year!

Aladdin

Dream big!

Over at Disney, they're big on dreams. Statistically speaking, they are the #1 global purveyor of dreams. And no Disney hero dreams bigger than the title character of Aladdin. With a bit of belief and-- we grant you-- a whole lot of magic, Al goes from street rat to royalty in a tight 2 hours and 30 minutes (plus intermission) and it all began with an improbable dream. This year, indulge your wildest fantasies and get to work making them realities! No genie necessary!

Back to the Future

Dance Into 2024 With Advice From Your Favorite Musicals

Stay present.

If we have learned anything from the space-time contiuum-altering antics of Marty and Doc, it's that messing with the past is never a good idea. This year, try to practice mindfulness and stay in the moment. What's done is done and dwelling never helps. Put your mind to it and don't let the missteps of your past destroy your present and future!

Shucked

Dance Into 2024 With Advice From Your Favorite Musicals

Broaden your horizons.

In 2024, follow in the trailblazing footsteps of Cobb County's resident heroine, Maizy, and stake your claim as a woman (man, nonbinary person, etc.) of the world. If you're feeling tied down, shake the small town dust off your boots, and head for the horizon. This doesn't necessarily mean making your way to the exotic shores of Tampa, but trying new things in general! This year, we're tearing down walls and and leaving the corn fields behind for new adventures of all kinds!

How To Dance In Ohio

Dance Into 2024 With Advice From Your Favorite Musicals

Embrace new challenges.

The neurodivergent teens and young adults of Broadway's bravest new musical, How To Dance In Ohio, are stepping outside of their comfort zones and embracing new challenges both big and small eight times a week. Progress begins with the smallest step, so in 2024, make a strategy, get out of your own way, take some calculated risks, and you'll be building momentum in no time! 

Sweeney Todd

Dance Into 2024 With Advice From Your Favorite Musicals

Two wrongs don't make a right.

Sondheim is always full of eminently practical wisdom but if there's any lesson that survives his musical bloodbath, Sweeney Todd, it's that an eye for an eye results in multiple homicides and involuntary cannibalism on a mass scale. Aaaand if the consequences aren't so gruesome, a vengeful mindset always harms more than it helps. The trash always takes itself out in the end, so this year keep your side of the street clean, skip the payback, and focus on your own healing. 

Some Like It Hot

Dance Into 2024 With Advice From Your Favorite Musicals

Embrace your truest self.

In 2024, it's time to dial up the authenticity and discover your one true love-- you! Just like Daphne transforms Jerry's relationship to themself, this year, look inward, embrace all that you are, and rock it like a beaded drop-waist cocktail dress. This time next year, you'll be so full of self-love that you could knock yourself over with a feather that it was ever not the case!

The Book of Mormon

Dance Into 2024 With Advice From Your Favorite Musicals

Just believe!

Long before Ted Lasso showed up with his sign, the religious devotees of Broadway's The Book of Mormon were preaching the virtues of blind faith to Tony-winning effect. A Mormon just believes and so should you. This year, do your best to stave off the spooky hell dreams and keep the faith! When negative thoughts creep in, make like the Mormons and turn them off! In 2024, we're manifesting positive outcomes, so trust in the universe (or the tenets of Joseph Smith, if that's your thing) and just believe!



