Arts On Site Presents MUSE: A Celebration Of Women And Non-binary Choreographers

Arts On Site NYC will present MUSE, a vibrant evening of choreography produced, choreographed, and performed by women and non-binary artists, on Friday, October 10, 2025, with performances at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Arts On Site (12 St. Marks Place, New York, NY).

Blending contemporary, jazz, tap, street styles, ballet, and beyond, MUSE unites a diverse community of artists under one purpose: creative empowerment through movement. All proceeds from the performance will be donated to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

The evening will feature original works by Camryn Brothers, Cat Cogliandro, Catrina Contini, Courtney Darlington, Danielle Diniz, Maria Edmond, Kaitlyn Frank, Alex Hartman, Carly Jerstad, Julia Kane, Zoey Lytle, Sydney Manno, Abigail Rebekah, Dr. Chloé Roberts, Sarah Juliet Shaw, Dre Torres, Alexandria Van Paris, Kathy VanDereedt, and Woman in Motion.

“MUSE is more than a dance showcase—it’s a platform for visibility, equity, and activism in the performing arts,” says the production team. “Through this event, we aim to celebrate artistic expression while directly supporting RAINN’s critical work to prevent sexual violence and empower survivors.”