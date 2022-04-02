Arts On Site Presents Leandria Lott & Brittany Harris

Arts On Site (AOS) has announced their April performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r-performances/.

Leandria Lott & Brittany Harris are set to appear at the performance venue on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm. Tickets are $30. Leandria Lott will play violin alongside cellist Brittany Harris. Together, they will perform a selection of duets.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

LEANDRIA LOTT is an accomplished violinist, born and raised in Huntsville, AL. In 2012 she received her bachelor's in Commercial Music with an emphasis in Violin Performance from Tennessee State University. Since then, she has applied her talents extensively, having traveled as far as the UK and Italy for workshops and classes. Leandria has shared the stage with renowned artists such as Stevie Wonder, Kirk Franklin, and others and has worked on projects with Yamaha, EMI and more. Leandria offers lessons to all age ranges and believes it is everyone's right to be exposed to composers who look like them. She includes her own short works, plus the brilliant music from other composers such as Clarence Cameron White, William Grant Still and others in her repertoire for her students. Leandria is a passionate violin instructor and ensemble leader who mixes the traditions of our history with her fresh approach to teaching.

BRITTANY HARRIS, a Detroit native and Cellist, and current NYU Grad student, is a professional multi-instrumentalist, Film Composer, and Music Educator. Upon moving to Brooklyn in 2015 she has performed with many artists including Shawn Mendez on Saturday Night Live, Liam Gallagher from the band Oasis on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Carnegie Hall with the Manhattan Symphonie, The Apollo Theatre, and Lincoln Center with Soundtrack 63' and various artists such as Rhapsody, Rinonnian Giddens, Kelsey Lu, Jazz Trumpeter Keyon Harold and many more! When not in performance, Brittany is composing behind the scenes for various documentaries, short films, and podcasts. Including Good Night Black Child, a podcast full of original bedtime stories and meditations for children and the young at heart!

About Arts on Site

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, visit artsonsite.org.