Arts On Site Announces August Performances

Arts On Site (AOS) has announced August performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.org/tickets.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Doron Perk / Marija Obradović

Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

A split bill including works for Doron Perk and Marija Obradović.

Quaba Ernest

Friday, August 12, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

We Belong Here: AAPI Festival

Program A:

Friday, August 19, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Program B:

Friday, August 26, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

We Belong Here: AAPI Festival is a fully presented opportunity for choreographers that identify with the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, hosted by Arts On Site as part of their ARTS IN SITE performance series bringing underrepresented artists into view. Note: While we use AAPI, we recognize it is imperfect. We use AAPI to encompass all who identify as part of the Asian diaspora including AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander), API (Asian Pacific Islander), APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American), SWANA (Southwest Asian and North African), APA (Asian Pacific American), AANHPI (Asian American Native Hawaiin Pacific Islander), and more.

LOUISE BENKELMAN, originally from Helena, Montana, graduated magna cum laude with honors from Roger Williams University, attaining a BA in Dance Performance. She has created work for the West End Theatre, Judson Memorial Church, Westfest Dance Festival, and the Actors Fund Arts Center, among others. She is currently dancing and touring with The Bang Group, creating with fellow Bang Group member Tommy Seibold, and exploring solo choreographic ideas. Louise has been with Arts on Site for four years - rehearsing, performing, building, and managing social media for the organization.

DORON PERK started dancing Israeli folk at the age of 8 and was then trained in ballet, contemporary, and composition at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance (Israel). He danced with the Croatian National Theatre (Split), Compañía Nacional de Danza (Madrid), and the Batsheva Ensemble (Tel Aviv). Now living in New York City, Doron is a Gaga Movement teacher, associate director with ZviDance, is an independent choreographer, performer, and educator. He was listed in "Best Performers of 2016" by Dance Magazine, lives on Extraordinary Ability in the Arts O-1 Visas, and is a LABA NY fellow.

MARIJA OBRADOVIĆ is a contemporary dancer based in New York. She has been a part of an immersive theater show "Sleep No More" by Punchdrunk NYC since 2018, as Lady Macbeth. Marija has also been performing with the VIM VIGOR Dance company and danced in shows "Together Is Close Enough" and "Forever". She is an alumni of Springboard Danse Montreal where she worked with Maxine Doyle and Michael Getman. In 2020, Marija premiered her solo piece "Ever since my house burned down I see the moon more clearly" that was awarded at the 24th Festival of choreographic miniatures in Belgrade.

QUABA VENZA ERNEST was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He began his dance training at Dance Theatre of Harlem. Later attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts, and continued studying dance at State University of New York at Purchase College Conservatory of Dance. Quaba is a recipient of the 2019 Thayer Fellowship in the Arts and was a member of Ballet BC in 2019/2020. Quaba has be featured in HBO's Random Acts of Flyness, and the NY Times for performances at BAM Fisher & Jacob's Pillow. His piece titled "String Theory" was selected to be a part of the 2019 New Century Dance Festival & his dance film "Astomi" was selected as a winner in the 27th Quinzena de Dança de Almada - International Dance Festival (2019). In 2021 he was one of The Ann & Weston Hicks Choreography Fellows at Jacob's Pillow.

DYLAN BAKER is a New York City based dancer, choreographer, and teaching artist, Dylan is originally from the boondocks of Wisconsin where he acquired a BFA in Dance at The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Apart from dancing with The Bang Group, Dylan can often be found on stage and screen in works by Matthew Westerby Company and Boink! Dance & Fillm. Behind the scenes, Dylan is the associate producer for the WestFest Dance Festival. When not rehearsing, performing, or producing, Mr. Baker wears his teaching hat at Rivertown Dance Academy in Tarrytown, NY, and The Steffi Nossen School of Dance in White Plains, NY.

ELLIOTT KELLER (he/him), originally from Rochester, NY, is an educator and movement artist based in Brooklyn, NY. He is currently on faculty at Wagner College on Staten Island where he teaches jazz, modern, and contemporary dance courses. He is actively involved with his partner and collaborator, Mar Undag, on a variety of choreographic projects and performances. In 2021, he graduated from The University of Utah with a Master of Fine Arts in Modern Dance.

EDROMAR 'MAR' UNDAG (he/him) is a dance artist currently based in Brooklyn, NY. He received his BFA in Modern Dance from The University of Utah and has had the privilege of performing as a free-lance artist and with various dance companies throughout the country. Additionally, Mar has taught dance and presented his own choreographic work at multiple colleges, companies, and festivals including the American College Dance Association, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Peery's Egyptian Theater, Brine Dance, Red Rock Dance Festival, Willamette College, MiraCosta College, DUMBO Six Foot Platform and more.

EMILY JERANT-HENDRICKSON has danced professionally in works by various artists and companies including little house dance, Sidra Bell, Itzik Galili, Shura Baryshnikov, Jenna Pollack, Ilya Vidrin, Lorraine Chapman, and David Parker and the Bang Group. She has had the pleasure of performing at venues and through organizations such as World Music/ CRASH Arts, Boston Lyric Opera, The Yard, APAP at City Center, The Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Martha Graham Theater, Soaking WET, Boston Center for the Arts, Oberlin Dance Theater's State of Play Festival, and Cape Dance Festival. Emily is also a teacher and has acted as a rehearsal director for little house dance, Jenna Pollack, and CoGRAVITY Dance. Emily holds a BFA in dance from the Boston Conservatory.

AMBER SLOAN is a choreographer, performer, teacher, curator, and producer. Her work has been presented by Centro Cultural Los Talleres in Mexico City, The Yard on Martha's Vineyard, Dance on the Lawn, EstroGenius Festival, DanceNow Festival, among others. She performs with The Bang Group and teaches dance composition at The Ailey School. Amber is the Assistant Executive Director of Arts On Site, co-director of Women in Motion, and serves on the advisory board of Art Omi: Dance. She holds a BFA in Dance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she was honored with the 2015 Beverly Blossom/Carey Erickson Alumni Dance Award. Description: Poor Man's Scenario began during the Stay At Home order as Amber was confined with all the stuff in her tiny, studio apartment. The household objects became familiar and friendly but taunting, animated, and life-like. Special thanks to Shado for the use of her toy.

EMILY TELLIER (they/she) is a queer dance artist originally from North Vancouver, currently residing in New York, NY. they have performed in various festivals and venues including Central Park's Summerstage, Judson Church, 92nd St. Y, the 2010 Winter Olympic Games, New York City Center, Ladies of Hip Hop Festival, and the Vancouver International Dance Festival, to name a few. emily has worked with many companies in New York and Vancouver such as Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup, Movement of the People Dance Company, 277 Dance Project, Summation Dance, Thryn Saxon, Elisa Schreiber, and Heather Laura Gray. through her work as Lead Actionist and Senior Community Action Manager at Gibney, emily works with young people to prevent violence and promote healthy relationships using dance, and facilitates movement workshops to survivors of gender-based violence and their children at shelters across the city. www.emilynantellier.com