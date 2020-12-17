Artist David Datuna Announces Latest Collection Inspired By COVID Vaccine, BOX OF LIVES

Today, American artist David Datuna announced a new collection, called "Box of Lives." Sculpted from multicolored syringes the collection, in the works for the last five years, is an expression of the most basic human emotions: fear and hope.

Says Datuna "Just a bit over a year ago, during my Hungry Artist performance, I said that art is all about the fun it brings to our lives. As 2020 draws to a close I want to focus on the other aspect of art: it's all about hope, and hope is the key tool for survival in these challenging times.

We fear syringes, but we also fear death, and now syringe is the ultimate expression of hope. Some see stockpiles of vaccines sitting out there in the Big Pharma warehouses. I see boxes of saved lives."

This is not the first time Datuna used his art to bring attention to the work of pharmaceutical industry. In 2016 Datuna presented Gilead Sciences Inc. with a Life Award in recognition of the pharma giant's work in fighting Hepatitis C in Georgia.

The artist plans to exhibit The Box of Lives collection in early 2021 in New York City.

https://daviddatuna.com/special-projects/8

https://daviddatuna.com/works/box-of-lives

For information about the artist visit https://www.instagram.com/david_datuna and www.daviddatuna.com.