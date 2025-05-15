Art Lab Presents Third Annual TOAST TO BROADWAY This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art Lab will present its third annual Toast to Broadway, celebrating the New York theatrical season and honoring the artists who make it happen. The event takes place on Monday, June 16, 2025 starting at 6 p.m. at The Players NYC (16 Gramercy Park South).

Launched in 2023, Toast to Broadway serves as an opportunity to promote creative collaborations and conversations between artists and new friends.

“Toast to Broadway is magical. Having that many kind, talented, and collaborative artists all gathered to celebrate — and to get to know each other — is pure joy,” said Art Lab's Meg Fofonoff. “We're thrilled to host the third iteration of this wonderful event, and to toast some of today's most gifted, hardworking, and deserving theater artists.”

A highlight of the event is the presentation of The Artiste D'Excellence Awards, which are given to artists representing excellence in the theater industry, as well as a continued effort to collaborate with Art Lab. This year's award recipients include three outstanding actors who are currently shining on Broadway stages: Thom Sesma (Dr. Thomas Noguchi in Dead Outlaw), Jennifer Sánchez (Rosalí in Real Women Have Curves), and Alex Joseph Grayson (Dallas Winston in The Outsiders).

Toast to Broadway is hosted by Art Lab's Producing Artistic Director Meg Fofonoff and Associate Producer Megan Chacalos, alongside award-winning actor Bridget Beirne. The evening will include cocktails and performances, including the comedic stylings of Eric Holmes with singer/pianist Nat Zegree and by the folk/bluegrass duo The Holler (Jake Bryan Guthrie and Casey Johnson). The event's theme is “A Midsummer's Toast.”

ABOUT THE HONOREES

Thom Sesma is currently playing Dr. Thomas Noguchi in Dead Outlaw on Broadway (Outer Critics Circle Award; Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award Nominations). His other Broadway credits include: The Times are A-Changin', Man of La Mancha, Search and Destroy, Nick & Nora, Chu Chem, La Cage Aux Follies, and Face Value. His Off-Broadway credits include: A Man of No Importance, A Sherlock Carol, Letters of Suresh, and Pacific Overtures (Lucille Lortel Nomination). thomsesma.com

Jennifer Sánchez is currently playing Rosalí in Real Women Have Curves on Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include: Elf, The Rose Tattoo, Pretty Woman, Sunday in the Park with George, On Your Feet!, Spider-Man, Ghost, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and West Side Story. Her Off-Broadway credits include: The Alchemist and Little Miss Sunshine.

Alex Joseph Grayson is currently playing Dallas Winston in The Outsiders on Broadway. His other Broadway credits include: Parade (Grammy Award Nomination), Into the Woods, Girl from the North Country, and A Bronx Tale. His Off-Broadway credits include: Toni Stone, Ragtime, and Titanic. His national tour credits include: Once on this Island. His regional credits include: In The Heights (The Muny) and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Kennedy Center). alexjosephgrayson.com

ABOUT ART LAB

Art Lab is a commercial producer of Broadway theater, regional theater, and a developer of new works in New York City and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. A powerhouse female duo — Meg Fofonoff, Producing Artistic Director, and Megan Chacalos, Associate Producer — strive to create stories of the past that resonate today. Art Lab has been a producer on shows such as Head Over Heels, Come From Away (West End), and The Cher Show. Art Lab was groundbreaking in producing several seasons (2020-2023) of “virtually produced” musicals, such as Disenchanted, First Date, Amour, and three theater-based online series, The Show Must Go On Show, Art Lab Presents, and Broadway Interludes. Most recently Art Lab has produced a concert series in New York City, The Muse Sessions, and A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, Rachel York's For The Love of It, Mum's the Word on Cape Cod, and A Country Wife in collaboration with Red Bull Theatre. Art Lab is currently a producer on Wild About You and Little Dancer and is proud to be a producer of The King's Critique. In upcoming projects, Art Lab is excited to produce its own new work, Silk — with a stellar creative team that includes Chilina Kennedy, Eric Holmes, and Daniel Edmonds — and The King's Critique — a new musical by Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes.