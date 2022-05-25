Art Is In Bloom At Museum of Arts and Design With Flower Craft Exhibition, Power Pass, Atelier, And Botanical Workshops!

Flower Craft, on view at Museum of Arts and Design, through Jun 26, 2022), celebrates the creative visions of botanical artists working at the forefront of contemporary floral design. Inspired by nature's ephemerality and its inimitable palettes, these artists are investigating all stages of the plant life cycle, from seed to germination to decay, to interpret nature in sculptural form. As they expand the boundaries of materials and creative expression, the artists are also engaging in a variety of aesthetic traditions, from early modern European still life painting to the eighteen-century picturesque to the hyperreality of the twenty-first-century digital realm-all of which are explored in the exhibition.

Each week the work of a new botanical artist is featured in the Flower Craft gallery. The roster of upcoming artists includes Doan Ly, Lutfi Janania, Emily Thompson, and Manu Torres.

A Flower Craft Power Pass may be purchased online and offers discounted admission to the Museum for $45 (a $108 value) for visitors to experience multiple visits to the Flower Craft exhibition.

FLOWER CRAFT STUDIO CLASSES, ARTISTS, AND SCHEDULE

Surrounded by the extraordinary display of innovative floral design, audiences of all ages and skill levels are able to explore floral creativity with an inspiring collective of artists and designers.

Tuesday, May 31, 6-8 pm

Winner of season two of HBOMax's hit series Full Bloom, botanical artist Janania leads a floral-design workshop inspired by the sensual aesthetic of his creative studio, ROSALILA.

Tuesday, June 14, 6-8 pm

Botanical artist Manu Torres leads a workshop in his avant-garde approach to floral design inspired by his rock-star Rococo aesthetic.

Sunday, June 5, 10:30 am-12 pm

Learn how to upcycle silk flowers into wearable statement pieces with the community-based nonprofit BloomAgainBklyn and guest floral designers.

Saturday, June 11, 2-4 pm

Eco-creative LÄ“ Matthew, founder of Degrade, the experimental slow-fashion label promoting biodegradable materials and textile explorations, will lead a workshop using petals, leaves, and other organic waste sourced from Flower Craft to create personal floral charms.

Tuesday, June 7, 2-4 pm

Flower Craft, blooms will be repurposed into individual arrangements to be distributed to the city's most vulnerable during this in-gallery workshop with BloomAgainBklyn, the community-based nonprofit.

Tuesday, June 21, 7-8 pm

A conversation and demonstration with Flower Craft artist Emily Thompson and Nancy Hass, writer at large for T: The New York Times Style Magazine.

Tuesday, June 14, 12-2 pm

Sarah Bedford, co-curator of Flower Craft and creative director of Bedford & Co, leads an afternoon floral painting workshop.

Through Jun 26, 2022

Through Aug 14, 2022

Through Jan 8, 2023