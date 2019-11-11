Arifa Akbar Will Replace Michael Billington as Guardian's Chief Theatre Critic

BroadwayWorld recently reported that Michael Billington is stepping down as the Guardian's chief theatre critic.

According to The Stage, Arifa Akbar will succeed Billington.

Akbar is a former literary editor of the Independent, and has written about the arts for the Guardian over several years. She becomes chief theatre critic in January, leaving her role as arts editor at Tortoise Media.

Akbar said, "I have always loved the Guardian and it has only grown more dynamic, diverse and campaigning under [editor-in-chief] Katharine Viner, not just in its political coverage but across the arts too. Today's theatre is alive with imagination, passion and fury, talking directly to, and about, the world we live in. I hope to reflect that in my coverage and critiques."

"Her reviews are thoughtful, evocative and insightful; they're sometimes witty and often moving," Viner said of Akbar. "I can't think of a better writer to guide Guardian readers through all that is new and exciting on the stage."

Read more on The Stage.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You