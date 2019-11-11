Arifa Akbar Will Replace Michael Billington as Guardian's Chief Theatre Critic
BroadwayWorld recently reported that Michael Billington is stepping down as the Guardian's chief theatre critic.
According to The Stage, Arifa Akbar will succeed Billington.
Akbar is a former literary editor of the Independent, and has written about the arts for the Guardian over several years. She becomes chief theatre critic in January, leaving her role as arts editor at Tortoise Media.
Akbar said, "I have always loved the Guardian and it has only grown more dynamic, diverse and campaigning under [editor-in-chief] Katharine Viner, not just in its political coverage but across the arts too. Today's theatre is alive with imagination, passion and fury, talking directly to, and about, the world we live in. I hope to reflect that in my coverage and critiques."
"Her reviews are thoughtful, evocative and insightful; they're sometimes witty and often moving," Viner said of Akbar. "I can't think of a better writer to guide Guardian readers through all that is new and exciting on the stage."
Read more on The Stage.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that young Broadway actress Laurel Griggs has passed away.... (read more)
Broadway-Bound KPOP Musical Announces Nationwide Talent Search
KPOP, the new musical conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim, written by Jason Kim (book), Helen Park and Max Vernon (music and lyrics), and d... (read more)
Reaction Roundup: FROZEN 2 - Check Out the Early Buzz For Disney's Anticipated Sequel!
Critics are unleashing their first reactions to Frozen 2, with many saying it is better than the original. The film officially opens in U.S. theater o... (read more)
CATS Film Will Miss the Deadline For Multiple Award Nominations This Season
It has been revealed that the upcoming Cats film will miss multiple awards deadlines for this upcoming award season.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Josh Groban Makes Guest Appearance At FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
Last night, Josh Groban was a special guest at Freestyle Love Supreme!... (read more)
VIDEOS: The Cast of FROZEN 2 Sing Their Audition Songs, Talk About the Movie, and More!
Variety chatted with the cast and creatives of Frozen 2 at the film's premiere last night! The cast members sang their auditions songs, talked about t... (read more)