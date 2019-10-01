Ariana DeBose and Sara Niemietz Will Join Jason Robert Brown at SubCulture
Ariana DeBose and Sara Niemietz will join Jason Robert Brown at SubCulture! The show takes place on Monday, October 14 at 7pm.
For tickets and more information, visit http://subculturenewyork.com/event/jason-robert-brown-with-ariana-debose-and-sara-niemietz/.
A concert series curated by the renowned Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, conductor, and director, Jason Robert Brown. Each unique performance will incorporate an eclectic mix of material, featuring music from throughout his acclaimed career, along with new works in development.
Special guests in past performances from this series have included Kelli O'Hara, Steve Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Tom Kitt, Tony Danza, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Lena Hall, Ana Gasteyer, LaChanze, Shaina Taub, Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, Mykal Kilgore, Betsy Wolfe, Shoshana Bean, Philippa Soo, Justin Guarini, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Jeremy Jordan, Wayne Brady and more!*
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The LAPD caught woman on camera singing opera beautifully in a public transport station in Los Angeles recently. The unidentified woman has gone viral... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a Graphic Novel in 2020
He has haunted Broadway for over three decades, and in 2020, his story will be adapted yet again. Titan Comics will release a fully authorized graphi... (read more)
Photo Flash: Hillary Clinton Visits FROZEN on Broadway
This afternoon, Hillary Clinton paid a visit to Arendelle when she stopped by Frozen on Broadway! After the show she posed for photos with Caissie Lev... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt Performs 'Bad Habit' at the Global Citizen Festival
Ben Platt appeared at today's Global Citizen Festival, where he performed his single 'Bad Habit' for the audience.... (read more)
BWW Countdown: 5 Moments We Can't Wait For in THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical!
There can be miracles when you believe in The Prince of Egypt. That's right, the beloved 1998 animated movie has been turned into a musical, which is ... (read more)
Ramin Karimloo, Telly Leung And More Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concert in Japan
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Tokyu Orb Theatre will present a concert production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR beginning October 11th.... (read more)