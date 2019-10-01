Ariana DeBose and Sara Niemietz will join Jason Robert Brown at SubCulture! The show takes place on Monday, October 14 at 7pm.

For tickets and more information, visit http://subculturenewyork.com/event/jason-robert-brown-with-ariana-debose-and-sara-niemietz/.

A concert series curated by the renowned Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, conductor, and director, Jason Robert Brown. Each unique performance will incorporate an eclectic mix of material, featuring music from throughout his acclaimed career, along with new works in development.

Special guests in past performances from this series have included Kelli O'Hara, Steve Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Tom Kitt, Tony Danza, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Lena Hall, Ana Gasteyer, LaChanze, Shaina Taub, Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, Mykal Kilgore, Betsy Wolfe, Shoshana Bean, Philippa Soo, Justin Guarini, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Jeremy Jordan, Wayne Brady and more!*





