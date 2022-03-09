Ariana DeBose, Amber Riley & More to Join Derek & Julianne Hough in STEP INTO…THE MOVIES

"Step Into...The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough," the one-hour special event inspired by some of the most iconic moments of dance on film, rounds out its star-studded cast with illustrious guest stars including Ariana DeBose, Amber Riley, John Stamos, Kevin Bacon, Charli D'Amelio, Ariana DeBose, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Baz Luhrmann, Tate McRae, Rob Marshall, and Kenny Ortega.

Led by Emmy® Award-winning choreographers and professional dancers Derek Hough and Julianne Hough, the performances, reimagined through a modern lens, will draw inspiration from iconic films such as "Singin' in the Rain," "Moulin Rouge!," "Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago," "Dirty Dancing," "Saturday Night Fever" and "La La Land." "Step Into...The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough" airs Sunday, March 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"Step Into...The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough" is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television's alternative production unit. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Katy Mullan, Nick Florez, RJ Durell, Peter Hebri and Ashley Edens serve as executive producers.