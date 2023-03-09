Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apple Announces New Apple Music Classical App

Apple Music Classical will be launching on March 28th and is available for pre-order now.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Apple today announced Apple Music Classical, a brand-new standalone app designed specifically for classical music. Apple Music Classical makes it quick and easy to find any recording in the world's largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search, and listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive spatial audio.

Apple Music Classical is the ultimate classical experience with hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, intuitive browsing features and much more.

Apple Music Classical will launch later this month and Apple Music subscribers will be able to download and enjoy the Apple Music Classical app as part of their existing subscription at no additional cost. Pre-order today on the App Store HERE. Once pre-order is complete, Apple Music Classical will automatically download at launch to enable immediate listening for users who have Auto Update turned on in their settings.

Apple Music Classical offers...

-The world's largest classical music catalog, with over 5 million tracks, and works from new releases to celebrated masterpieces

-Thousands of exclusive albums

-The ability to search by composer, work, conductor or even catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly

-The highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless) with thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio

-Complete and accurate metadata to make sure you know exactly what work and which artist is playing

-Thousands of editorial notes, including composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more

Apple is working closely with some of the most prolific classical music artists and renowned classical music institutions in the world to offer Apple Music Classical listeners new, unique and exclusive content and recordings at launch and beyond. Follow Apple Music Classical on Twitter @appleclassical for news and updates.

Apple Music Classical listeners will also enjoy brand-new exclusive artwork, including a series of unique, high-resolution digital portraits for many of the world's greatest composers - with more to come. Specially commissioned from a diverse group of artists, each image blends historical research with color palettes and artistic references from the relevant classical period. The results display an astonishing attention to detail, bringing listeners face-to-face with leading classical figures like never before.

Download composer portraits for Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin and Johann Sebastian Bach HERE.

Apple loves music. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes. Today, the award-winning Apple Music celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans with a catalog of over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and the best artist interviews, conversations, and global premieres with Apple Music Radio. With original content from the most respected and beloved people in music, autoplay, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive sound powered by spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple Music offers the world's best listening experience, helping listeners discover new music and enjoy their favorites while empowering the global artist community. Apple Music is available in over 165 countries and regions on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, CarPlay, and online at music.apple.com (https://music.apple.com/), plus popular smart speakers, smart TVs, and Android and Windows devices. Apple Music is ad-free and never shares consumer data with third parties. More information is available at apple.com/apple-music (https://www.apple.com/apple-music/).



