Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Extends at New World Stages

Anthony Rapp's solo musical Without You will extend its run through June 11, 2023 at New World Stages. Based on Rapp's New York Times best-selling memoir Without You, it began performances on January 14, 2023, and was initially slated to close on April 30, 2023.



"We are thrilled to be able to extend Without You at New World Stages. Night after night, the response to Anthony's performance is incredibly heartfelt and moving. His story of love and loss is cathartic and universal. It is especially poignant after all we have gone through as a community over the past three years." Producer, Lisa Dozier.

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon RENT. This is where the story of WITHOUT YOU begins. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5-piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

Without You is brought to the stage by a talented creative team, including set and lighting design by Eric Southern, costume design by Angela Vesco, sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, and projection design by David Bengali. Led by Daniel A. Weiss, the band includes Clérida Eltimé (Cello), Paul Gil (Bass), Jerry Marotta (Drums), and Lee Moretti (Guitar).

Without You is written by Anthony Rapp and directed by Steven Maler; it features the music of Jonathan Larson's RENT, along with original songs and compositions by Anthony Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia; orchestration, original compositions, and musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss, with additional arrangements by Tom Kitt.



Without You is produced by Lisa Dozier, with Royal Family Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Ryohei Otani/Motoko Kimura, TV Asahi, Brian J. Heck/Harish Karthikeyan, Jason Turchin/Shimmy Braun, Charlotte Cohn, Abigail E. Disney, and creative producer Chris Henry. Denise Savas is the production stage manager; the production manager is Intuitive, and LDK Productions is General Manager.



Performances schedule:

Monday at 7 PM, Wednesday at 7 PM, Thursday at 2 PM & 7 PM.

Friday at 8 PM; Saturday at 2 PM & 8 PM; Sunday at 2 PM



Beginning May 3, weekday matinees will switch from Thursdays to Wednesdays at 2 PM



New World Stages is located at 350 West 50 Street

Photo credit: Richard Corman