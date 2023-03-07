Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Extends at New World Stages

Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Extends at New World Stages

Without You, which was initially slated to close on April 30, 2023, will now run through June 11, 2023.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Anthony Rapp's solo musical Without You will extend its run through June 11, 2023 at New World Stages. Based on Rapp's New York Times best-selling memoir Without You, it began performances on January 14, 2023, and was initially slated to close on April 30, 2023.


"We are thrilled to be able to extend Without You at New World Stages. Night after night, the response to Anthony's performance is incredibly heartfelt and moving. His story of love and loss is cathartic and universal. It is especially poignant after all we have gone through as a community over the past three years." Producer, Lisa Dozier.

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon RENT. This is where the story of WITHOUT YOU begins. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5-piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

Without You is brought to the stage by a talented creative team, including set and lighting design by Eric Southern, costume design by Angela Vesco, sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, and projection design by David Bengali. Led by Daniel A. Weiss, the band includes Clérida Eltimé (Cello), Paul Gil (Bass), Jerry Marotta (Drums), and Lee Moretti (Guitar).

Without You is written by Anthony Rapp and directed by Steven Maler; it features the music of Jonathan Larson's RENT, along with original songs and compositions by Anthony Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia; orchestration, original compositions, and musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss, with additional arrangements by Tom Kitt.


Without You is produced by Lisa Dozier, with Royal Family Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Ryohei Otani/Motoko Kimura, TV Asahi, Brian J. Heck/Harish Karthikeyan, Jason Turchin/Shimmy Braun, Charlotte Cohn, Abigail E. Disney, and creative producer Chris Henry. Denise Savas is the production stage manager; the production manager is Intuitive, and LDK Productions is General Manager.


Performances schedule:

Monday at 7 PM, Wednesday at 7 PM, Thursday at 2 PM & 7 PM.

Friday at 8 PM; Saturday at 2 PM & 8 PM; Sunday at 2 PM


Beginning May 3, weekday matinees will switch from Thursdays to Wednesdays at 2 PM


New World Stages is located at 350 West 50 Street

Photo credit: Richard Corman




Related Stories
Video: Jenn Colella Joins Anthony Rapp on Stage at WITHOUT YOU Photo
Video: Jenn Colella Joins Anthony Rapp on Stage at WITHOUT YOU
Jenn Colella made a special guest appearance at Anthony Rapp's show, Without You, for a surprise performance of Take Me Or Leave Me from Rent! Check out the performance in the video here!
Video: Anthony Rapp & Fredi Walker-Browne Duet What You Own Photo
Video: Anthony Rapp & Fredi Walker-Browne Duet 'What You Own'
Watch original Rent cast member Fredi Walker-Browne join Anthony Rapp on stage at Without You at New World Stages, to duet 'What You Own' from Rent!
Photos: Anthony Rapp & Friends Celebrate Opening Night of WITHOUT YOU Photo
Photos: Anthony Rapp & Friends Celebrate Opening Night of WITHOUT YOU
Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opened just last night, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!
Review Roundup: Anthony Rapps WITHOUT YOU Opens Photo
Review Roundup: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens
Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Read the reviews!

More Hot Stories For You


50th Anniversary of SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE Will Be Celebrated in Commemorative Video50th Anniversary of SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE Will Be Celebrated in Commemorative Video
March 7, 2023

Broadway veteran Kurt Peterson will appear in On the Steps of the Shubert, a video commemorating the 50th Anniversary of “Sondheim: A Musical Tribute”, the first celebration of Stephen Sondheim's work, originally presented at the Shubert Theatre, Sunday, March 11, 1973. 
Photos: JoJo Gets in Character at MOULIN ROUGE! Costume FittingPhotos: JoJo Gets in Character at MOULIN ROUGE! Costume Fitting
March 7, 2023

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' beginning Tuesday, April 11. JoJo had her fitting for her costume last week, meeting with costume designer Catherine Zuber. Check out photos here!
Wake Up With BWW 3/7: Drew Gehling Joins LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/7: Drew Gehling Joins LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production, and More!
March 7, 2023

Top stories: New York Theatre Workshop's production of Three Sisters, starring Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig, has been postponed indefinitely, Drew Gehling joins Little Shop of Horrors, Mean Girls the movie musical goes into production, and more!
Video: Julia Lester Performs 'Hold On' In Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN At Center Theatre GroupVideo: Julia Lester Performs 'Hold On' In Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN At Center Theatre Group
March 6, 2023

Check out brand-new video from the Broadway-aimed production of 'The Secret Garden' currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023! In the clip the production's 'Martha', Julia Lester, performs the inspiring anthem 'Hold On'. See the video!
Photos: First Look at Alyssa Fox, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, John Dossett & More in WICKED on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Alyssa Fox, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, John Dossett & More in WICKED on Broadway
March 6, 2023

Check out photos of the newest cast of Wicked on Broadway, including Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, John Dossett as The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. Their first performance at the Gershwin Theater will be Tuesday March 7.
share