Anthony Rapp Will Lead Benefit Prodution of NAVALNY AND EDDIE

Anthony Rapp is set to lead a benefit production of the new play Navalny and Eddie, taking place at Royal Family Productions next month. The performance is set for November 3 at 6:30 PM.

Navalny and Eddie is a new play by Chris Henry. Two men enter a room. One, a battle-scarred Navy SEAL turned political weapon, still maintaining his innocence of any blood on his hands. The other, a Russian dissident, already a martyr - or maybe still fighting in the liminal spaces. Either way, he's not going quietly.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Anthony Rapp originated leading roles in "RENT" and "If/Then," but has also had screen time in movies and television shows such as "Adventures in Babysitting" (1987), "A Beautiful Mind" (2001) and "Star Trek: Discovery" (CBS All Access, 2017-2024). His other Broadway credits include You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; Six Degrees of Separation; Precious Sons; and The Little Prince and the Aviator.