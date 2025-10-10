 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Anthony Rapp Will Lead Benefit Prodution of NAVALNY AND EDDIE

The performance is set for November 3 at 6:30 PM in Manhattan.

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Anthony Rapp Will Lead Benefit Prodution of NAVALNY AND EDDIE Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Anthony Rapp is set to lead a benefit production of the new play Navalny and Eddie, taking place at Royal Family Productions next month. The performance is set for November 3 at 6:30 PM.

Navalny and Eddie is a new play by Chris Henry. Two men enter a room. One, a battle-scarred Navy SEAL turned political weapon, still maintaining his innocence of any blood on his hands. The other, a Russian dissident, already a martyr - or maybe still fighting in the liminal spaces. Either way, he's not going quietly.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Anthony Rapp originated leading roles in "RENT" and "If/Then," but has also had screen time in movies and television shows such as "Adventures in Babysitting" (1987), "A Beautiful Mind" (2001) and "Star Trek: Discovery" (CBS All Access, 2017-2024). His other Broadway credits include You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; Six Degrees of Separation; Precious Sons; and The Little Prince and the Aviator. 



Next on Stage
Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Hamilton
112 ratings

Hamilton
Punch
24 ratings

Punch
The Book of Mormon
83 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
76 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos