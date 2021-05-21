Anthony Rapp, Lilli Cooper, Andrew Barth Feldman and More Hit the Feinstein's/54 Below Stage This Summer

Feinstein's/54 Below has announced additional shows for its reopening months. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551

As previously announced, the iconic supper club will reopen on June 17 with shows from Joe Iconis & George Salazar (June 17 & 18, 20, 22, 23, 24 at 7 PM), Shakina Nayfack (June 17 at 9:45 PM), Nicole Henry (June 19 & 27 at 7 PM, September 14 at 7 PM), followed by Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Winner Larry Owens (June 19, July 9 & 31 at 9:45 PM) and a celebration of our city, Our New York Renaissance! A Celebration in Song! (June 20 at 9:45 PM) from impresario Scott Siegel.

Newly added shows include:

June 18 At 9:45 Pm

Acclaimed retro-pop singer/songwriter Lauren Marcus and her illustrious band of New York City musicians make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut this summer. A set of wholly original tunes inspired by the effervescent melody of 1960s pop, the lyrical poetry of 1970s troubadours, and the electric edge of contemporary indie rock, Lauren's sound is at once a throwback and completely forward-thinking. Lauren is well-known to theater audiences for her performances as Amy in Company (Barrington Stage Company), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Pittsburgh Public Theater), and Brooke in Be More Chill (Broadway), but this? This is a whole 'nother side of the gal. After delighting audiences with several Rockwood Musical Hall residencies over the past few years, Lauren and her boys are thrilled to be bringing their downtown spirit up a ways to 54th Street.

June 25 at 7 PM

Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Smokey Joe's Cafe), the unequivocal King of Broadway Soul, will make his 54 Below solo debut with an electric show that promises to kick NYC Pride weekend off right! Known for his dynamic presence, megawatt smile, and a vocal tone that's as rich as it is bright, KTP will shower audiences with a variety of songs from his solo albums "Broadway Soul Vol. 1 & 2" which reimagine Broadway classics with an R&B twist, filtered through the sound of this multi-layered queer artist of color. Directed by Nathan Peck with arrangements and musical direction by Sonny Paladino, "Broadway Soul" will also feature soul standards and other classics, making it a must see for fans of disco, soul, and R&B.

Andrew Barth Feldman: Park Map

June 25 & 26 At 9:45 Pm

Please stand clear of the doors. Por favor manténgase alejado de las puertas.

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) returns to the stage equipped with his extraordinarily specific area of expertise: the Disney Parks. Through song, Park Map will hilariously detail the winding history of the Disney Parks while vulnerably exploring Andrew's own increasingly complex relationship with the most magical place on earth. Park Map will feature various musical styles, some of Andrew's own original songs, and possibly too much discussion about Superstar Limo.

June 29 At 9:45 Pm

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, with a homecoming sequel to her solo concert debut in 2019, Becoming Her: A Diva's Tribute, PRIDE Edition.

In 2020, Ortiz was at Paper Mill Playhouse preparing the anticipated lead role of Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act the Musical, before the production was forced to close due to the pandemic.

June 29, 2021 will mark the return of the songstress to the live stage. Nicole is overjoyed to come home to 54 Below with a PRIDE edition of this exciting concert that will bring a lineup of classic hits celebrating women in music whose iconic anthems have shaped the way we experience love, heartache, and triumph.

Nicole is known for her show-stealing turns in Smokey Joe's Cafe and Spamilton. She was a finalist on "American Idol," won the grand prize on "The Wendy Williams Show," and made such an impression singing on BET's "Apollo Live" that Gladys Knight personally invited her on tour!

Broadway Celebrates The 4th Of July

July 4 At 7 Pm And 9:45 Pm

Musical Theater Fireworks! Broadway Celebrates The 4th of July!

It's America's birthday! We will sing of its beauty, we will sing of its promise, and we will sing of its struggles. You'll hear the music of Broadway, Hollywood, Nashville, Motown, and more - all of it honoring the meaning of America, and all of them famous songs! From "America, The Beautiful" to "Buddy, Can You Spare a Dime?," and from Richie Havens' "Freedom," to "Molasses to Rum" from 1776. You'll hear songs like Johnny Horton's "The Battle of New Orleans," Barry McGuire's "Eve of Destruction," and Frank Sinatra's hit "The House I Live In" (the song that put him in Dutch with the House Un-American Activities Committee).

The show is a pure Americana - of every kind! Because America belongs to all of us. So, on Independence Day, come join a wildly talented cast of Broadway and nightclub stars light up the night sky with the most famous, beloved, and stirring songs about this ongoing, heroic American Experiment called The United States.

Musical Theater Fireworks! Broadway Celebrates The 4th of July! is created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has written, directed, and produced concerts for Michael Feinstein, but is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of The Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, which will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season in 2020. Scott has created more than 400 major concerts all over the world!

Ari Grooves

July 17 At 9:45pm

Celebrating Ari Grooves' upcoming and debut album, Ari Groover a.k.a "Ari Grooves" (Holler If Ya Hear Me, Bare), is a Broadway gem/DJ that has something to say. Message From a Wanderer is about a woman with gifts from the future going back to the past, to the year of 2020, to find the understanding of self and what it truly means to be a "wanderer." 2020 seems like the year of devastation, filled with major changes that feel discouraging. The wanderer is making us unpack ourselves to see the masterpieces we are. Little do we know, the journey we are about to take will be the start of a new renaissance. We are all wanderers looking up to the sky for answers! Let's celebrate with Ari Grooves and friends!

July 20 At 9:45 Pm

Broadway actress and songwriter Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen), a southern, witchy, hippy, immigrant, activist, black, queer girl shares a night of original songs and covers that incapsulate her as a human and artist. Featuring songs off of her debut album, Just Keep Singing, and a kick-ass band of musicians including her partner and producer, Matt SanGiovanni.

Mauricio MartÍnez: Back on 54th Street

July 21 At 7 PM

The star of Broadway's On Your Feet! is back at Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new show.

Mauricio Martínez was most recently seen in Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. In addition to playing Emilio Estefan on the Great White Way in the musical On Your Feet!, he also conquered the role on the national tour.

In this concert, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television returns to Broadway's Living Room, taking the audience on a musical journey of his multifaceted career, love life, and more.

Martinez is an International Emmy Winner for the TV show "El Vato" (NBC Universo) and was a household name in Latin America before crossing over to Broadway, having starred as the leading man in the Mexico productions of Beauty and The Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Last 5 Years, and A View From The Bridge.

July 28 & August 15 At 7 PM

Broadway leading lady and Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Lilli will regale audiences with showtunes, standards and singles, in her gorgeous signature style... singing the music that gave her LIFE as she brings a new life into the world!

Lilli Cooper was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Julie Nichols in Tootsie. She originated the roles of Sandy Cheeks in Spongebob Squarepants The Musical and Martha Bessel in Spring Awakening. She toured the country with Wicked, and played Elphaba in three countries. Other theater favorites: Mack and Mabel (City Center: Encores!), tick, tick... BOOM! (Keen Company), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater), Sundown Yellow Moon (WP Theater, Ars Nova) TV: "Dynasty", "The Good Fight," "The Code," "Elementary," "Instinct," "Bull."

July 28 At 9:45 PM

Singer-songwriter/actor Jared Weiss (Isolated Thunderstorms LP, Search: Paul Clayton, Joe Iconis & Family) brings his unique interpretation of Bob Dylan back to 54 Below with Dylan on Dylan. Complete with his classic backup band, this musical tour through Dylan's psyche follows the Bard from his early Greenwich Village days up to his seminal mid-70's Rolling Thunder Review tour. Expect to hear a mix of favorite and lesser known tunes that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about Bob Dylan.

August 1 & 2 At 7 PM

Jason Danieley returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with Reflections, an evening of Broadway and Great American Songbook standards threading together reflections of yesterday, today and a hopeful look toward tomorrow.

Danieley is a highly-revered, award-winning and critically-acclaimed Broadway star. "The most exquisite tenor on Broadway" - Ben Brantley - New York Times. In addition to his many roles on Broadway (Candide, The Full Monty, Curtains!, Chicago, The Visit, Next to Normal and Pretty Woman), he has been a solo cabaret and symphony guest artist for over 24 years. His passion for telling stories through song is felt through his exquisite choices of songwriters. Included in this show; the Gershwins, Rodgers & Hart, Julie Styne, Mark Blitzstein, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Hoagy Carmichael, and many more. Joseph Thalken is an award-winning composer whose theatre works include Was, Harold and Maude, And the Curtain Rises, and Borrowed Dust. His songs have been recorded by Rebecca Luker, Howard McGillin, BJ Ward, Pamela Myers, Todd Murray, and opera star Nathan Gunn. On Broadway, Thalken conducted Victor/Victoria with Julie Andrews and Liza Minnelli, and Gypsy with Patti LuPone. As a pianist and music director, he has worked with Bernadette Peters, Elizabeth Futral, Denyce Graves, Polly Bergen, Faith Prince, Kristin Chenoweth, Marin Mazzie, Jason Danieley, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Michael Crawford and many more. He has taught at Yale University and is a graduate of Northwestern University.

August 1 At 9:45 PM

Following his Broadway debut in the hit musical Jagged Little Pill, John Cardoza returns to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage where he made his sold out solo concert debut with Come Out and Play - an intimate reflection on the definitive moments and relationships of his childhood that lead to this point in his life, the expectations that soared and shattered along the way, and looks to the future with ambition, humor, and a fresh sense of presence.

Through the music of Maggie Rogers, John Mayer, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Bon Iver, a new take on classic Stephen Sondheim, and more, the evening will feature guest appearances from Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, Fun Home), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), and Gabrielle Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen), John addresses his past and reacquaints himself with creative playfulness and perspective.

Michael Mott & Friends

August 15 At 9:45 PM

Award winning, critically acclaimed composer/lyricist, Michael Mott (In The Light, A Faustian Tale; Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy, and studio albums, The Only One, Where The Sky Ends and Abandoned Heart) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a showcase of his celebrated and versatile talent. Joined by some of the best vocalists from Broadway and television, Mott and friends will showcase his latest material as well as fan favorites from his studio albums and musicals. This is a night of lush melodies, anthemic pop, and heart stirring ballads from one of this generation's best theatrical songwriters.

August 21 At 9:45 PM

Composer/lyricist/former child reality contestant Alexander Sage Oyen left his apartment three times during the pandemic... and only has a concert full of songs to show for it. Featuring some inspired new arrangements, he will take the 54 Below stage alongside incredible performers and a lot of social anxiety!

Alexander Sage Oyen's musicals include Outlaws (Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals), Archie's Final Project, Diva: Live From Hell, A Night Like This, and Moment by Moment. He is the recipient of a Lucille and Jack Yellen Award from ASCAP, a Dramatist Guild Fellowship, and was named one of Playbill's Contemporary Musical Theatre Writers You Should Know. His albums include Moment By Moment, Drafts (Volumes I and II), Discount Ghost Stories, If I Knew Better, Diva, and Feelings and Blood.

August 29 At 7 PM & 9:45 Pm, August 30 At 7 PM

One of Broadway's most celebrated rock and rollers, Anthony Rapp (Broadway's If/Then; Six Degrees of Separation; Rent; You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his Unplugged evening of stories and songs, with musical director Dan Weiss. Unplugged audiences can expect to hear some of the great songs that have inspired Anthony. And what evening with Anthony Rapp would be complete without hearing some iconic songs from Rent and Hedwig & The Angry Inch?

54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo

September 4 At 9:45 PM

Do you get Deja Vu? Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as we celebrate the music of new pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo. From the popular Disney + show "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," to hits like "Drivers License", "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U", Rodrigo has captured hearts and earned her place at the top of the charts across the globe. Her first album, Sour which debuted on May 21st, 2021, exceeded all expectations and it's only the beginning of this young star's career. You won't want to miss this incredibly fun and special evening.

Casting to be announced. Olivia Rodrigo will not appear in this event. Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

Edmund Bagnell: Happy Days Are Here Again

September 15 At 9:45 PM

We can all agree that 2020 was a tough year, but Well Strung's 1st violinist and vocalist Edmund Bagnell is ready to celebrate better days ahead with his new show Happy Days Are Here Again. Directed and co-written by Michael Schiralli, with Musical Direction and Accompaniment by Mark Hartman, Happy Days is a joyous tribute to music that is the feel good soundtrack to our lives. As noted by BroadwayWorld, "Be it music made with lightning fast fingers on a fiddle, or a honeyed voice of dulcet notes both powerful or peaceful, it is a pleasure to watch this man at work." From standards both old and new, get ready for an uplifting evening of song, violining, and storytelling.

September 23 At 9:45 PM

Broadway's married couple, Jessie Hooker-Bailey and Gilbert L. Bailey II, make their 54 Below debut in, Popular in High School: Songs We Grew Up On. They've performed simultaneously on Broadway in shows like Waitress, Beetlejuice, A Bronx Tale, and Beautiful, but for the first time ever Jessie and Gil are excited to team up and perform together on a New York stage. This dynamic duo will take you on a nostalgic trip through the not so distant past with R&B, Pop, and Hip-Hop goodies from the late 90's and 2000's that you know and love! And who knows, they may even squeeze a hit show tune or two in there too!

