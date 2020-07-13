Kate Baldwin, Anthony Rapp, Melissa Errico, Patti Murin and More to Take Part in Kaiser's Room IMAGIGALA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On July 22nd, 2020 at 8pm Kaiser's Room will host their first ever ImagiGala celebrating 5 years of performing arts programming serving the cognitive, intellectual, & developmental disability community.

The entirely digital evening features performances and special messages from Tony Nominees Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly!) and Melissa Errico (Amour), J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Darkness Rising, Ben Thornewill (Jukebox The Ghost), Patti Murin (Frozen on Broadway), WWE Superstar Big E, Jerry Harris (Netflix's CHEER), Anthony Rapp (Rent), Ron Funches (Trolls World Tour), and Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men). Captioning & ASL Interpretation will be provided.

Honorees for the evening include YES Award Recipient Rose Kenerson & Paul Hastings Law Firm and Imagination Award recipient Teaching Artist Hannah Fonder.

Firmly believing in socio-economic accessibility, tickets begin at only $25 and can be purchased at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/imagigala.

All funds raised will support programming which serves individuals of all ages and abilities, schools, day habilitation centers, and residences across all 5 boroughs.

This past year Kaiser's Room partnered with New York Deaf Theatre and Saint Francis deSales School for the Deaf to create brand new programming designed for students who are d/Deaf and have additional disabilities. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic Kaiser's Room has converted to digital programming and has provided classes 5 days a week since early April. Additionally, Kaiser's Room has launched a Community Support & Engagement Committee to begin designing curriculum relating to racism, racial injustice, and COVID protocols for the cognitive, intellectual, & developmental disability community.

