Anthony Rapp, Bonnie Milligan, and More Take the Stage Next Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, Feinstein's/54 Below presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

The week will feature performances from Rent's original 'Mark' Anthony Rapp, Head Over Heels breakout star Bonnie Milligan, Michael Feinstein, Jelani Remy, and more!

See the full lineup here:

LEE ROY REAMS CELEBRATES HIS BIRTHDAY: REMEMBERING JERRY HERMAN

AUGUST 23 AT 7:00 PM

To celebrate his birthday, Broadway royalty Lee Roy Reams returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his brand-new show celebrating his collaboration with the late great legend Jerry Herman. After two sold out performances this summer, Lee Roy is back to regale audiences with glorious songs and outrageous stories from shows including La Cage aux Folles and Hello, Dolly!

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MICHAEL FEINSTEIN: SUMMERTIME SWING!

AUGUST 24-28 & AUGUST 31-SEPTEMBER 6 AT 7:00 PM

Michael Feinstein returns to the club that bears his name with his brand-new show, Summertime Swing! The multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist celebrates songs, entertainers, and musical history in this exciting new show. Michael will take the audience on a musical journey of Broadway's showstoppers and swinging musical standards. The energy never stops as you see Michael Feinstein live!

$95 cover charge. $150 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BONNIE MILLIGAN

AUGUST 24, & 30 AT 9:45 PM

Bonnie Milligan made one of the most critically acclaimed and talked about Broadway debuts of the 2018-2019 theatrical season in the musical comedy Head Over Heels. Her breakout performance as the beautiful, but vain, Princess Pamela in the Go-Gos musical lit up the stage, garnering her a Theater World Award, along with Drama League and Outer Critics nominations. With a voice that threatens to bring down the house and an audacious, irrepressible personality, Bonnie now brings her sky-high belt and comedic chops to our stage in a brand-new solo show.

Bonnie's prior Feinstein's/54 Below cabaret appearances, Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Were Always Supposed to Do a Show on September 6th and Have Been Planning It For Months and The Graveyard Smash, with onstage partner Natalie Walker, were no-holds barred, musical extravaganzas that featured roof-raising vocals and outrageous comedy-and played to raucous and adoring standing-room only crowds. Bonnie is also known for her 54 collaborations with Matt Doyle. Her first-ever solo show was sold out at the venue in 2014.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!

AUGUST 25 AT 9:45 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand-new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featuring Jeremy Benton, Molly Bremer, Christopher Brian, Stephen DeRosa, John Easterlin, Willy Falk, Sophie Rapeijko, and more!

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TODD BUONOPANE: ALL WASHED UP

AUGUST 26 AT 9:45 PM

In 2020, Todd Buonopane (Broadway's Cinderella, Chicago, Grease & Spelling Bee) taught us how to survive a quarantine by singing lady songs in his bathtub. Bathtub Theatre became an internet sensation, about which Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek claimed, "it makes me want to see him in every show!" Well, Todd is out of the tub and onstage at Feinstein's/54 Below! Singing songs and medleys of the grand dames of the Broadway stage, Todd is out to prove that he is truly ALL WASHED UP.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JELANI REMY

AUGUST 27 AT 9:45 PM

They say "home is where the heart is." Well, Jelani Remy's heart is overjoyed to be back at one of his favorite places doing his favorite thing. Feinstein's/54 Below is our New York cabaret home! Join Jelani for an unforgettable evening of song.

Prior to resuming his starring role of Eddie Kendricks in the Tony Award winning production of Ain't Too Proud, Jelani Remy serves up a feast of pop, soul, and musical theater songs in his own dynamic, signature style. One of the most popular and charismatic young actors on Broadway, Jelani will serenade audiences with his smooth, silky tenor and onstage charm. Join him for an evening of love and laughter as he makes his solo debut in Broadway's Living Room.

Jelani's credits include three years as Simba in the Broadway, National Tour, and Vegas company of Disney's The Lion King, as well as parts in Disney's High School Musical and High School Musical 2, Parade, Cabaret, and the recent off-Broadway production of Smokey Joe's Cafe.

Featuring Jelani Remy and special guest Nadia Thomas.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ADAM GWON

AUGUST 28 AT 9:45 PM

Oh, friends: it's been a year. Come mark the re-emergence of live performance-and, let's face it, our hopes and dreams and hearts and smiles-with an evening of songs from composer/lyricist Adam Gwon (the Drama Desk-nominated writer of Scotland, PA and Ordinary Days). With his signature style that the New York Times calls "funny, urbane, with a sweetness that doesn't cloy," Adam and some of his nearest and dearest will welcome you back to the theater with bursting hearts and tunes galore. This intimate affair will celebrate the hell out of the things we've been missing: our friends, our songs, and these rooms full of music.

Featuring Adam Gwon and special guests Etai Benson, Deborah S. Craig, Sarah Lynn Marion, Zachary Noah Piser, Ciara Renée, and Kyra Kennedy.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANTHONY RAPP: UNPLUGGED

AUGUST 29 & 30 AT 7:00 PM & AUGUST 29 AT 9:45 PM

One of Broadway's most celebrated rock and rollers, Anthony Rapp (Broadway's If/Then; Six Degrees of Separation; Rent; You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his Unplugged evening of stories and songs, with musical director Dan Weiss. Unplugged audiences can expect to hear some of the great songs that have inspired Anthony. And what evening with Anthony Rapp would be complete without hearing some iconic songs from Rent and Hedwig & The Angry Inch?

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Capacity will currently be limited to only 128 guests for shows through August 31, 2021. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Learn more at www.54below.com/feinsteins.