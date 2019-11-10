Anthony Rapp Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Ken Ithiphol
Anthony Rapp has revealed that he is engaged! He made a post on Instagram, announcing that he has asked his boyfriend, Ken Ithiphol, to marry him, and he said yes.
Check out the post below!
So something happened tonight. I asked @teerakeni if he would MARRY ME and he said yes. I am so very happy and I'm so very thrilled to share this news.
A post shared by Anthony Rapp (@albinokid1026) on Nov 9, 2019 at 10:00pm PST
BroadwayWorld congratulates the happy couple!
Anthony Rapp is best known for originating the role of Mark is Rent - a role he recreated for the feature film adaptation. He also appeared on Broadway in You're A Good Man Charlie Brown and If/Then. Rapp is currently appearing as Paul Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery. Other credits include: Off-Broadway: Raised in Captivity, Sophistry, The Destiny of Me, Some Americans Abroad, among others. Film: Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Rent, Man of the Century, Road Trip, Winter Passing, A Beautiful Mind. TV: "The X-Files," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Psych." Author of Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent, which was adapted into the one-man show, Without You, and performed nationally and internationally.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that young Broadway actress Laurel Griggs has passed away.... (read more)
Get A Look Inside Rehearsals For The Broadway Revival of WEST SIDE STORY
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
London's DEATH OF A SALESMAN Announces New Temporary Venue Following Ceiling Collapse At Piccadilly Theatre
Following the ceiling collapsed during a performance of Death of a Salesman at London's Piccadilly Theatre last night, the production has announced a ... (read more)
Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: Regional Marketing / Junior Sales Associate
Want to join the BroadwayWorld.com team for a great, full-time opportunity? We're seeking an eager and ambitious individual to cooperate with the site... (read more)
Broadway-Bound KPOP Musical Announces Nationwide Talent Search
KPOP, the new musical conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim, written by Jason Kim (book), Helen Park and Max Vernon (music and lyrics), and d... (read more)
Reaction Roundup: FROZEN 2 - Check Out the Early Buzz For Disney's Anticipated Sequel!
Critics are unleashing their first reactions to Frozen 2, with many saying it is better than the original. The film officially opens in U.S. theater o... (read more)