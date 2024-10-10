Anne Hathaway Apologizes For 'Awful' LES MISERABLES Interview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anne Hathaway has sent a personal apology to a journalist after a "topnotch cringe" interview for Les Misérables went viral.

Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa – who recently gained attention after a "nightmare" interview with Blake Lively almost made her quit the business – says that Hathaway sent her a lengthy personal apology after an awkward interview on the press junket for the movie musical.

Flaa recently shared a video on her YouTube channel that recounted the Les Mis press junket, titled "This might be my worst interview ever." It shares clips from her chats with other cast members, before diving into her time with Hathaway.

She starts off by telling Hathaway that she will be singing her questions, in hopes that the Fantine actress would sing back. This led Hathaway to respond, "Well I won't be doing that but you're more than welcome to sing." Other clips with Hugh Jackman, Amanda Seyfried, and more show them singing back to Flaa during their interviews.

When the video was first published to her channel in 2012, a studio executive told her to take it down or she could risk being blacklisted in the industry, Deadline reveals.

The rest of the interview featured quick, one-word answers from Hathaway, where she appears to not play along with the Flaa's interview style. Although she reveals that the Oscar-winner had been kind to her multiple times after the 2012 interview, she looks back on it as "topnotch cringe."

The interview clip has recently gone viral on TikTok, garnering over 10 million views. This led to a followup YouTube video from Flaa, where she reveals that Hathaway has since apologized.

Hathaway's publicist forwarded her an email from the actress, apologizing for the interview 12 years ago. While she does not specifically share what was inside the email, she says that Hathway explained "what she was going through right then" and "apologized for giving an awful interview."