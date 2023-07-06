Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Bell Bundy, Paolo Montalban & More Join Broadway Barks

The event takes place in Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2023, and will be hosted by Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow, with a special appearance by Josh Groban.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look Photo 3 Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23

Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Bell Bundy, Paolo Montalban & More Join Broadway Barks BROADWAY BARKS has revealed the full roster of participants for the 25th annual dog and cat adoption event. As previously announced, the event takes place in Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2023, and will be hosted by Bernadette Peters, satirist and animal lover Randy Rainbow with a special appearance by Josh Groban

 

In addition, famed illustrator and author, Hilary Knight has designed this year’s poster art. Limited edition prints will be for sale at the merchandise table at the event. 

 

Produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the adoption event takes place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues).  BARKS begins at 3 p.m. with a ‘meet and greet’ with all the adoptable pets; 5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway’s favorite stars for the celebrity presentations. 

 

Over the past 24 years, more than 2,100 dogs and cats have grabbed Broadway’s spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

 

BROADWAY BARKS is free and open to the public. Proceeds from the event benefit the participating shelters and rescue groups. 

 

Celebrity participants lending their support include:

 

Clyde Alves (New York, New York)

Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd)

Sonya Balsara (Aladdin)

Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd)

Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown)

Rajesh Bose (Life of Pi) 

Steven Boyer (Kimberly Akimbo)

Laura Bell Bundy (The Cottage)

Kevin Cahoon (Shucked)

Reeve Carney (Hadestown)

Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd)

Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo)

Eddie Cooper (Parade)

Lilli Cooper (The Cottage)

Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot)

Brooke Dillman (Once Upon a One More Time)

John Dossett (Wicked)

Andrew Durand (Shucked)

Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Six)

Gina Ferrall (Leopoldstadt)

J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like it Hot)

Avery Glymph (Life of Pi)

Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd)

Justin Guarini (Once Upon a One More Time)

Briga Heelan (Once Upon A One More Time)

Adam Heller (Some Like it Hot)

Robyn Hurder (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical)

Ayana Jackson (MJ The Musical)

Jamie Jackson (Sweeney Todd)

Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love)

Mark Jacoby (A Beautiful Noise)

Zoe Jensen (Six)

Taylor Iman Jones (Six)

Carol Kane 

Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked)

Colby Kipnes (Grey House)

Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge)

Sean Allan Krill (Parade)

McKenzie Kurtz (Wicked)

Melanie La Barrie (&Juliet)

Joanna “JoJo” Levesque (Moulin Rouge)

Mark Lotito (Some Like it Hot)

Michael Maliakel (Aladdin)

Alyssa Marvin (Grey Hosue)

Tatiana Maslany (Grey House)

Marsha Mason

Michael Mastro (Funny Girl)

Gaten Matarazzo (Sweeney Todd)

Alli Mauzey (Kimberly Akimbo)

Michael McCormick (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical)

Howard McGillin (Parade)

Laurie Metcalf (Grey House)

Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo)

Paolo Montalban (Funny Girl) 

Donna Murphy 

Anne L. Nathan (Funny Girl)

Bebe Neuwirth

Alex Newell (Shucked)

Eva Noblezada (Hadestown)

Michele Pawk (Wicked)

Linda Powell (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical)

John Rapson (Sweeney Todd) 

Colton Ryan (New York, New York)

Angie Schworer (Some Like it Hot)

Jennifer Simard (Once Upon a One More Time)

Emily Skinner (New York, New York)

Tess Soltau (Once Upon a One More Time)

Dana Steingold (The Cottage)

Bri Sudia (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical) 

Will Swenson (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical) 

Paulo Szot (& Juliet)

Nasia Thomas (Six)

Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet)

 

Subject to change

 

BARKS will feature adoptable pets from the following New York City area animal shelters and adoption agencies:

1 Love 4 Animals

Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Adopt A Boxer Rescue

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)

Animal Care & Control (ACC)

Anjellicle Cats Rescue

Best Friends Animal Society

Bideawee

Bobbi and the Strays

City Critters

Francis’s Friends 

Hearts and Bones Rescue

Husky House

Linda’s Cat Assistance 

Little Shelter

Long Island Bulldog Rescue

Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League

Muddy Paws Rescue 

Pet ResQ Inc.

SaveKitty Foundation

Second Chance Rescue

SPCA of Westchester 

Urban Cat League

 

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information about Broadway Barks please visit them online at broadwaybarks.org. For more information about Broadway Cares, please visit them online at broadwaycares.org.

 



RELATED STORIES

1
Espinosa, Pill & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival Photo
Espinosa, Pill & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival

Williamstown Theatre Festival has revealed the lineup for the WTF Cabaret, a cabaret series curated in partnership with Tony Award nominee and Festival mainstay Christopher Fitzgerald. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Video: Watch Matthew Lópezs RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer

Based on Casey McQuiston’s novel, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film co-writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance). The film stars Sharon D Clarke, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Clifton Collins Jr., Rachel Hilson, with Stephen Fry and Uma Thurman. Watch the video now!

3
Lea Salonga Makes an Early Debut in HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Lea Salonga Makes an Early Debut in HERE LIES LOVE

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Lea Salonga got an early start in Here Lies Love on Broadway! The Tony and Olivier Award winner, who was previously set to join the cast for a special guest engagement on July 11, appeared in the show on July 5.

4
Casts of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Br Photo
Casts of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park performances will include: Taiwan Tourism Bureau (pre-show), The Book of Mormon, Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, and Wicked.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds PlayhousePhotos: Tony-Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Lead IN DREAMS At Leeds Playhouse
Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Bell Bundy, Paolo Montalban & More Join Broadway BarksAnnaleigh Ashford, Laura Bell Bundy, Paolo Montalban & More Join Broadway Barks
Eden Espinosa, Alison Pill, Asmeret Ghebremichael & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival ProgrammingEden Espinosa, Alison Pill, Asmeret Ghebremichael & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival Programming
Lea Salonga Makes an Early Debut in HERE LIES LOVELea Salonga Makes an Early Debut in HERE LIES LOVE

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer Video
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You