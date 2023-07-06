Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Bell Bundy, Paolo Montalban & More Join Broadway Barks

The event takes place in Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2023, and will be hosted by Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow, with a special appearance by Josh Groban.
BROADWAY BARKS has revealed the full roster of participants for the 25th annual dog and cat adoption event. As previously announced, the event takes place in Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2023, and will be hosted by Bernadette Peters, satirist and animal lover Randy Rainbow with a special appearance by Josh Groban.
In addition, famed illustrator and author, Hilary Knight has designed this year’s poster art. Limited edition prints will be for sale at the merchandise table at the event.
Produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the adoption event takes place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). BARKS begins at 3 p.m. with a ‘meet and greet’ with all the adoptable pets; 5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway’s favorite stars for the celebrity presentations.
Over the past 24 years, more than 2,100 dogs and cats have grabbed Broadway’s spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.
BROADWAY BARKS is free and open to the public. Proceeds from the event benefit the participating shelters and rescue groups.
Celebrity participants lending their support include:
Clyde Alves (New York, New York)
Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd)
Sonya Balsara (Aladdin)
Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd)
Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown)
Rajesh Bose (Life of Pi)
Steven Boyer (Kimberly Akimbo)
Laura Bell Bundy (The Cottage)
Kevin Cahoon (Shucked)
Reeve Carney (Hadestown)
Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd)
Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo)
Eddie Cooper (Parade)
Lilli Cooper (The Cottage)
Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot)
Brooke Dillman (Once Upon a One More Time)
John Dossett (Wicked)
Andrew Durand (Shucked)
Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Six)
Gina Ferrall (Leopoldstadt)
J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like it Hot)
Avery Glymph (Life of Pi)
Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd)
Justin Guarini (Once Upon a One More Time)
Briga Heelan (Once Upon A One More Time)
Adam Heller (Some Like it Hot)
Robyn Hurder (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical)
Ayana Jackson (MJ The Musical)
Jamie Jackson (Sweeney Todd)
Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love)
Mark Jacoby (A Beautiful Noise)
Zoe Jensen (Six)
Taylor Iman Jones (Six)
Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked)
Colby Kipnes (Grey House)
Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge)
Sean Allan Krill (Parade)
McKenzie Kurtz (Wicked)
Melanie La Barrie (&Juliet)
Joanna “JoJo” Levesque (Moulin Rouge)
Mark Lotito (Some Like it Hot)
Michael Maliakel (Aladdin)
Alyssa Marvin (Grey Hosue)
Tatiana Maslany (Grey House)
Michael Mastro (Funny Girl)
Gaten Matarazzo (Sweeney Todd)
Alli Mauzey (Kimberly Akimbo)
Michael McCormick (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical)
Howard McGillin (Parade)
Laurie Metcalf (Grey House)
Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo)
Paolo Montalban (Funny Girl)
Anne L. Nathan (Funny Girl)
Alex Newell (Shucked)
Eva Noblezada (Hadestown)
Michele Pawk (Wicked)
Linda Powell (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical)
John Rapson (Sweeney Todd)
Colton Ryan (New York, New York)
Angie Schworer (Some Like it Hot)
Jennifer Simard (Once Upon a One More Time)
Emily Skinner (New York, New York)
Tess Soltau (Once Upon a One More Time)
Dana Steingold (The Cottage)
Bri Sudia (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical)
Will Swenson (A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical)
Paulo Szot (& Juliet)
Nasia Thomas (Six)
Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet)
Subject to change
BARKS will feature adoptable pets from the following New York City area animal shelters and adoption agencies:
1 Love 4 Animals
Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Adopt A Boxer Rescue
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)
Animal Care & Control (ACC)
Anjellicle Cats Rescue
Best Friends Animal Society
Bideawee
Bobbi and the Strays
City Critters
Francis’s Friends
Hearts and Bones Rescue
Husky House
Linda’s Cat Assistance
Little Shelter
Long Island Bulldog Rescue
Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League
Muddy Paws Rescue
Pet ResQ Inc.
SaveKitty Foundation
Second Chance Rescue
SPCA of Westchester
Urban Cat League
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.
For more information about Broadway Barks please visit them online at broadwaybarks.org. For more information about Broadway Cares, please visit them online at broadwaycares.org.
