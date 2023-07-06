Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Bell Bundy, Paolo Montalban & More Join Broadway Barks

BROADWAY BARKS has revealed the full roster of participants for the 25th annual dog and cat adoption event. As previously announced, the event takes place in Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2023, and will be hosted by Bernadette Peters, satirist and animal lover Randy Rainbow with a special appearance by Josh Groban. In addition, famed illustrator and author, Hilary Knight has designed this year’s poster art. Limited edition prints will be for sale at the merchandise table at the event. Produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the adoption event takes place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). BARKS begins at 3 p.m. with a ‘meet and greet’ with all the adoptable pets; 5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway’s favorite stars for the celebrity presentations. Over the past 24 years, more than 2,100 dogs and cats have grabbed Broadway’s spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes. BROADWAY BARKS is free and open to the public. Proceeds from the event benefit the participating shelters and rescue groups. Celebrity participants lending their support include:

Subject to change BARKS will feature adoptable pets from the following New York City area animal shelters and adoption agencies:

1 Love 4 Animals Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue Adopt A Boxer Rescue The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) Animal Care & Control (ACC) Anjellicle Cats Rescue Best Friends Animal Society Bideawee Bobbi and the Strays City Critters Francis’s Friends Hearts and Bones Rescue Husky House Linda’s Cat Assistance Little Shelter Long Island Bulldog Rescue Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League Muddy Paws Rescue Pet ResQ Inc. SaveKitty Foundation Second Chance Rescue SPCA of Westchester Urban Cat League

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information about Broadway Barks please visit them online at broadwaybarks.org. For more information about Broadway Cares, please visit them online at broadwaycares.org.