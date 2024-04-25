Video: John Leguizamo Shares That His New Play Will Premiere This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



John Leguizamo has revealed details of his next play! When chatting on the show Live! With Kelly and Mark, Leguizamo shared that his next stage show is in the works and set to premiere this year.

He was asked is he plans to work on another one-man show, to which he responded, "No more one-man shows for me, this time I'm writing a regular play with a lot of actors in it."

"This is a drama based on a terrible incident that happened in Long Island, an American tragedy," Leguizamo teases. "It's going to open up at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. this fall." He then went on to say, "It comes to the Public next fall, 2025."

Leguizamo didn't reveal further details about the show or upcoming productions. Check out the video clip below!

About John Leguizamo

With a career spanning more than 150 films and television appearances, Leguizamo has also demonstrated his versatility by writing and performing on Broadway. He earned four Tony Award® nominations for his works Freak (1998), Sexaholix… (2002), and Latin History for Morons (2018). In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Leguizamo was honored with a Special Tony Award® in 2018.

The Emmy® Award winning actor is currently hosting and is in production on season two of the critically acclaimed MSNBC show, Leguizamo Does America, and last appeared on the Amazon series, The Power, based on The New York Times bestseller, alongside actress, Toni Collette. He next stars in the title role of Bob Trevino Likes, opposite Barbie Ferreira, for director Tracie Laymon, which is set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in March.

It was also recently announced that Broadway Licensing Global has acquired all works by Leguizamo, including Mambo Mouth, Spic-o-rama, Freak, Sexaholix… A Love Story, Ghetto Klown, and Latin History for Morons.