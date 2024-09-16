Anna Zavelson & Benji Santiago to Join THE NOTEBOOK as 'Younger Allie' and 'Younger Noah'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Notebook on Broadway will welcome Anna Zavelson (The Light in the Piazza at City Center Encores!, 2022 Jimmy Awards finalist) and Benji Santiago (In The Heights at the Muny) to the Broadway company as “Younger Allie” and “Younger Noah” beginning Tuesday, October 8 at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Both actors will be making their Broadway debuts.



As previously announced, original Chicago and Broadway cast members Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza will play their final performances on Sunday, October 6. The production will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, December 15, with a First National Tour launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH in September 2025. Additional cities will be announced at a later date.



(Younger Allie). Broadway debut! Theatre: The Light in the Piazza (New York City Center Encores!), Williamstown Theatre Festival Cabaret, 92NY Lyrics and Lyricists. TV: “13 Reasons Why,” “Revolution.” Awards: 2024 Theaterly 31, 2024 Clive Barnes Award winner, 2022 Jimmy Awards Finalist, 2022 Joci Awards Winner. Special thanks to Randi, Sherry and Pat, as well as her family, teachers and friends for their support. BFA UMich '26. @annazavelson



BENJI SANTIAGO

(Younger Noah). is overjoyed to be making his Broadway debut in The Notebook. He trained at Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, and recently starred as Usnavi in In The Heights at The Muny. He is incredibly grateful for his family, friends, and his team at CESD for believing in this dream. Thank you, Mom! @bennjisantiago



Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a Tony Award-nominated book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).



The current cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Tony Award® nominee Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.



Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook is “full of butterfly-inducing highs, stunning performances, and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly). Chris Jones of The Chicago Tribune says The Notebook is “absolutely gorgeous, not to be missed,” The New York Daily News calls it “a love story for the ages,” and The New York Amsterdam News raves, “One of the most epic, romantic, touching musicals ever to grace Broadway.”

