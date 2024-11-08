THE NOTEBOOK Original Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available on Vinyl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on special edition blue vinyl is now available for purchase HERE. The announcement comes after the album received a 2025 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

Based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook The Musical must play its final performance at the Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, December 15, 2024. A First National Tour launches at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH in September 2025, with additional cities to be announced soon.

The chart-topping album, featuring the score by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, is also available for streaming and download HERE. The album made its debut at #1 on Music Connect’s “Top Broadway” chart upon its release earlier this year and is highlighted by such show-stopping songs as “Carry You Home,” as well as Joy Woods’ performance of “My Days."

Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. The production is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Tony Award® nominee Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Aisha Jackson as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Anna Zavelson as Younger Allie, Benji Santiago as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

ABOUT THE NOTEBOOK THE MUSICAL

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time.

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The TelseyOffice, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.