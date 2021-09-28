Angela Sclafani to Release EP, EDGE OF SEVENTEEN - A Collection of Reimagined Stevie Nicks Hits

On Friday, October 1, 2021, singer-songwriter Angela Sclafani will release a brand new, four-track EP entitled, EDGE OF SEVENTEEN. The EP features interpretations of Grammy-nominated Stevie Nicks' biggest solo hits of the 1970s and 1980s.

SCLAFANI's unique vocals soar over a fresh and reimagined production by renowned Brooklyn-based producer KATIE BUCHANAN.

Angela Sclafani is primarily a singer-songwriter but after months of severe writer's block during quarantine, she decided to turn to her favorite artist's work. This led to the deeply creative process of honoring Stevie Nicks' legendary songs while carving out an original take on the music. Shares SCLAFANI, "Stevie is such an inspiration to me. I've been listening to her music since I was a kid. Actually, my first concert was Stevie Nicks at the PNC Banks Arts Center in New Jersey when I was 12 years-old."

As for her latest EP, Angela Sclafani explains, "I hope it encourages other artists to think outside of the box when creating projects, especially if they are feeling stuck or blocked creatively. There are so many incredible works of art to draw inspiration from and absorbing them is another way of filling up your creative tank. The choices I've made reveal more about my own artistry, from song selection to vocal optioning."

"I would say that my style has expanded," SCLAFANI explains of how her music has changed since March 2020. "I listen to a ton of music in general while commuting and walking around the city, but during quarantine, I would listen closely to albums from start to finish and do a bit of research on the context of the album as I listened through."

Listen to EDGE OF SEVENTEEN on Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud beginning Friday, October 1, 2021.

SCLAFANI is a New York City-based songwriter, performer, and theatre-maker. She has independently released three EP's: HISTORY, YOUR GHOST and BLOSSOM, which have made her a two-time first place winner in the Great American Songwriting Contest's Adult Contemporary category and a finalist in the 2021 Unsigned Only Competition as well as the 2020 John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

Because of her versatile work in both the theater and music worlds, SCLAFANI has had the opportunity to perform with renowned artists such as Todd Almond, Courtney Love, Shaina Taub, Heidi Rodewald, & Years and Years. Her work has been performed in venues such as The Beacon Theater, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Feinstein's/54 Below, Ars Nova, and Rockwood Music Hall.

SCLAFANI's original theatrical song cycle, PASSION PROJECT, premiered at The Green Room 42 under the direction of Mary Birnbaum and featured performances by Tonya Pinkins, Desi Oakley, Grace McLean, Katie Thompson, Arielle Jacobs, Lexi Lawson, Shoba Narayan, and more. Angela's debut musical, THE OTHER SIDE OF PARADISE, premiered in Ars Nova's ANT Fest under the direction of Hunter Bird and is currently in development.

SCLAFANI is a 2019 Fred Ebb Award Winner, a 2018 Richie Jackson Artist Fellow, and a 2018 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist. She has developed work at Le Château de La Napoule International Artist Residency, the National Theater Institute, The Orchard Project Greenhouse, Fresh Ground Pepper's BRB Artist Retreat, and Musical Theatre Factory. Angela has been a featured composer in Rattlestick Playwright Theater's NEW SONGS NOW series, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, and NY Theatre Barn's New Works Series. She earned her BFA at NYUs Tisch School of the Arts.

Follow Angela Sclafani @angelasclafani. Visit her website at angelasclafani.com.