Angela Hewitt To Perform Bach’s Goldberg Variations At 92NY

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will present pianist Angela Hewitt in a 50th anniversary performance of Bach’s Goldberg Variations on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 7:30pm. In-person tickets start at $45, with livestream access available for $25 for 72 hours following the performance.

Widely recognized as one of the world’s foremost interpreters of Bach, Hewitt returns to 92NY after her last New York City performance of this masterwork sold out completely. The Goldberg Variations has long been a centerpiece of Hewitt’s career, following her acclaimed four-year Bach Odyssey cycle (2016–22) and her award-winning Hyperion Records recordings, praised by The Sunday Times as “one of the record glories of our age.”

Angela Hewitt maintains a wide-ranging international career, performing with major orchestras across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. She is currently undertaking The Mozart Odyssey, a global project presenting Mozart’s complete piano concertos in partnership with orchestras including Mozarteumorchester Salzburg, Brussels Philharmonic, Warsaw Philharmonic, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Montreal Symphony, Toronto Symphony, and many more.

Her discography spans Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, and Mozart, with recent releases including three volumes of Mozart’s complete piano sonatas. In 2023, Universal Music Group acquired Hyperion Records, making Hewitt’s complete catalogue available on streaming platforms. Her celebrated recording of the Goldberg Variations was reissued on vinyl in September 2024.

Born into a musical family, Hewitt began piano studies at age three and launched her international career after winning the 1985 Toronto International Bach Piano Competition. Her honors include the Order of Canada (2015), an OBE (2006), and the Wigmore Medal (2020). She is also the founder of the Trasimeno Music Festival in Umbria, Italy, which marked its 20th anniversary in 2025 with a celebratory Wigmore Hall concert.