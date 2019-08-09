Andy Mientus Makes London Concert Debut At Lolas Underground At The Hippodrome Casino

Andy Mientus will make his London concert debut on Sunday 18th August 2019 at 4pm!

Tickets are available to purchase in advance from www.club11.london/andy.

Andy Mientus can currently be seen in the European premiere of the new musical The View Upstairs at Soho Theatre and in the upcoming NBC/Universal/WGN America series "Gone" starring Chris Noth, as well as the upcoming anthology series "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" on Netflix.

Andy made his television debut as composer Kyle Bishop on the NBC musical drama "Smash", and plays the recurring role of Hartley Rathaway (aka The Pied Piper) on the hit CW series "The Flash". Other television roles include "Anger Management" (FX) and "Chasing Life" (Freeform).

On Broadway, Andy starred as "Marius" in the revival of Les Miserables, and as "Hanschen" in Deaf West Theater's revival of Spring Awakening, which he also co-conceived with director Michael Arden. Other stage credits include the National Tour of Wicked, Tommy at The Denver Center, Moisés Kaufman's revival of Bent at Mark Taper Forum in LA, and Carrie at MCC.

As a writer, Andy made his debut with the book and lyrics to Burn All Night at American Repertory Theater (ART), and with the young adult, non-fiction series The Backstagers from Amulet/Abrams, available online and in bookstores nationwide. Andy trained at the University of Michigan immediately prior to making his professional debut in Spring Awakening directed by Michael Mayer.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You