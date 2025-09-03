Andrew Ronan Appointed as Executive Director of LaGuardia Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LaGuardia Community College/CUNY has named Andrew Ronan as Executive Director of the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (LPAC).

A lifelong Jackson Heights resident, Andrew steps into the role just as LaGuardia’s students return for the fall semester–– bringing deep Queens roots and a career spent shaping New York City’s cultural landscape. At LPAC, he will guide the Center’s vision and operations, from curating innovative programming to strengthening community connections and ensuring the theater’s long-term sustainability.

“LaGuardia has always stood out to me as a place where creativity, education, and community intersect,” Andrew said. “I was drawn to LPAC because it’s not just a performance venue, it’s a cultural hub at the heart of Queens, one of the most diverse communities in the world. My goal is to build on LPAC’s strong foundation and bring a new level of visibility, innovation, and collaboration that reflects the vibrancy of the borough. I want LPAC to be a stage where local voices and global talents meet, and where students, artists, and neighbors alike feel a sense of ownership and pride.”

Deeply connected to Queens, Andrew served as Chief of Staff to former City Council Member Daniel Dromm, representing the neighborhoods of Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, where he strengthened his commitment to community advocacy and public service. He also led audience development efforts at Queens Theatre, expanding access to diverse voices and stories. His commitment to LGBTQ+ visibility and equity has been a through line in his work, including serving as Co-Chair of Queens Pride, where he expanded the organization’s national profile and strengthened ties to community partners.

Most recently, Andrew served as Vice President of Partnerships, Programming, and Events at Hudson River Park Trust, where he helped transform the Park into a cultural destination by producing large-scale events, forging partnerships, and broadening community engagement. Before that, he directed the NYC Department of Transportation’s Public Space Programming Initiative, a multimillion-dollar effort that brought artists and performers into public plazas across the five boroughs.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in urban studies and public administration from the City College of New York.

The LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (LPAC), located at LaGuardia Community College, is a cultural hub that fosters artistic excellence, education, and community engagement. LPAC is dedicated to providing a platform for dynamic artists and storytellers to create, collaborate, and inspire. Through diverse programming, LPAC continues to support its mission of making the arts accessible to all. It is the stage for productions of the award-winning Theater and Music Performance programs of LaGuardia Community College, as well as works from partner institutions, including Carnegie Hall, Joffrey Ballet School, and the Drama League of New York.

LaGuardia Community College (LAGCC), a Hispanic-Serving Institution, located in Long Island City, Queens offers more than 50 associate degrees and academic certificates, and more than 65 continuing education programs to prepare New Yorkers for transfer to senior colleges and rewarding jobs and careers. An institution of the City University of New York (CUNY), the College reflects the legacy of our namesake, Fiorello H. LaGuardia, the former NYC mayor beloved for his advocacy of the underserved. Since 1971, LaGuardia’s academic programs and support services have advanced the socioeconomic mobility of students from Queens, NYC and beyond.