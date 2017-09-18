Andrew Rannells, Corey Stoll Join Amazon Original Series THE ROMANOFFS

Amazon Original Series THE ROMANOFFS, created, written, directed and executive produced by nine-time Emmy award winner Matthew Weiner (Mad Men), and co-produced with Weinstein Television, has set additional guest actors slated to join the series, including Corey Stoll (A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE), Grammy winner Andrew Rannells (BOOK OF MORMON), Mike Doyle (Odd Mom Out), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington's Spies), Janet Montgomery (Salem), and Emmy and Golden Globe nominated Paul Reiser (Red Oaks). The Romanoffs is a one-hour contemporary anthology series set around the globe featuring separate stories about people who believe themselves to be DESCENDANTS of the Russian royal family. Weiner is set to direct all episodes. The series will debut on Prime Video next year.



Recently announced stars slated to join The Romanoffs include Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Golden Globe nominee Marthe Keller (Marathon Man), Aaron Eckhart (Sully), Emmy nominated Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Emmy nominated John Slattery (Mad Men), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), and Amanda Peet (Togetherness). The series is also executive produced and written by Semi Chellas (Mad Men). Kriss Turner Towner (The Bernie Mac Show), Blake McCormick (Mad Men), and Kathy Ciric (Z: The Beginning of Everything) co-executive produce.



Andrew Rannells is perhaps best known for his role as Elijah on the hit HBO series Girls. Andrew also appeared in season two of Steven Soderbergh's THE KNICK on Cinemax, NBC's THE NEW NORMAL and in Nancy Meyer's The Intern. He originated the role of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, for which he won a Grammy Award and was nominated for both a Tony and a Drama Desk Award. Also on Broadway, he played the role of King George in the smash hit Hamilton and starred as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Andrew appeared in the FOX feature Why Him alongside James Franco and Bryan Cranston. Rannells recently wrapped his latest Broadway performance in Falsettos, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. He is currently in production of the Paul Feig thriller, Starter, opposite Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. He is also set to star opposite Don Cheadle in the Showtime pilot Ball Street, which Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will direct in February 2018.



A dynamic and versatile actor, Corey Stoll has become a favorite of critics and audiences alike. Best known for his Golden Globe nominated turn as Congressman Peter Russo in the Netflix series House of Cards and for his appearance as Ernest Hemingway in Woody Allen's Midnight In Paris (Independent Spirit Award nomination), Stoll was just seen playing Brutus in Oskar Eustis' production of Julius Caesar at The Public's Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Other films include Marvel's Ant-Man, Black Mass, and This Is Where I Leave You. In addition to The Strain, Stoll's television credits include recurring on HBO's Girls and guest starring role on NBC's Law & Order: Los Angeles, as well as roles in HBO's THE NORMAL HEART and Showtime's Homeland. After graduating from NYU/Tisch with an M.F.A. in 2003, Stoll landed his first professional acting job in Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel (Drama Desk Award nomination in N.Y. and Drama Critics Circle Award in L.A.) Other memorable theater outings include appearances opposite Rachel Weisz in the recent New York revival of Plenty and opposite Liev Schreiber in Gregory Mosher's Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge. Later this fall Stoll will start production on First Man for Damien Chazelle, playing Buzz Aldrin.



Mike Doyle can recently be seen recurring on Bravo's Odd Mom Out, ABC's Conviction, and starring in The Accidental WOLF opposite Kelli O'Hara. Feature credits include Jersey Boys, directed by Clint Eastwood, Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern directed by Martin Campbell, and The Invitation, directed by Karyn Kusama. He is well known for his seven-year run on Law & Order: SVU as Ryan O'Halloran. As an actor, screenwriter, and producer, Doyle's long list of credits include recurring roles on The Blacklist, Elementary, Blindspot, Lucifer, A Gifted Man, The Whole Truth and Shameless. Other feature credits include The Rabbit Hole, directed by John Cameron Mitchell, Gayby directed by Jonathan Lisecki, and PS I Love You, directed by Richard LaGravenese. He has appeared as the guest lead on numerous series including The Mentalist, The Good Wife, Criminal Minds, CSI: Miami and In Plain Sight, to name a few.



JJ Feild recently wrapped Professor Marston & The Wonder Women for director Angela Robinson opposite Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall, which will debut at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Prior to that, he shot the independent The Etruscan Smile alongside Brian Cox with Arthur Cohen producing. He can most recently be seen on the hit AMC series Turn and Jim Field Smith's limited series The Stag for BBC2. Feild's past films include Jerusha Hess's and Sony Picture Classics' film Austenland, produced by Jared Hess; Marvel's Captain America: The First Avenger for Paramount Pictures, Centurian opposite Michael Fassbender and directed by Neil Marshall, as well as the critically acclaimed independent film Third Star starring opposite Benedict Cumberbatch. His film debut was the award-winning Last Orders, starring opposite Helen Mirren and Michael Caine for director Fred Schepisi. Feild's notable theatre credits include the lead role in Jean Anouilh's Ring Round the Moon for London's West End and then the Olivier Award winning production of The Pride at the Royal Court.



Janet Montgomery portrayed the beautiful, ruthless and vulnerable, Mary Sibley on WGN's Salem, starring alongside Lucy Lawless and Shane West as the most powerful enchantress, with a deep secret and deeper desires that may threaten her position. Recently, Janet was seen in the Sci-Fi film The Space Between Us, opposite Gary Oldman and Carla Gugino. Up next, Janet will be seen in the British drama film Romans alongside Orlando Bloom. In 2008 Montgomery was cast as the love interest of Nicolas Hoult on the critically acclaimed UK series Skins. Since then, Janet has gone on to star in a wide range of television and film projects showing her incredible dramatic talent. In television, Montgomery portrayed Kevin Pearson's ex-girlfriend and former stage partner, Olivia Maine on NBC's hit drama This Is Us, as well as Eric 'E' Murphy's girlfriend, Jennie, on HBOs infamous series Entourage, and guest starred on FX's semi-improvised comedy The League. Montgomery's other television credits include Human Target, Made In Jersey, Starz's mini-series DANCING ON THE EDGE alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor and BBC's series' Spies of Warsaw opposite David Tennant. Janet also starred in the Emmy Award winning British period drama series Downton Abbey. Also a trained dancer, Montgomery starred opposite Natalie Portman in Darren Aronofsky's 2010 Academy award nominated psychical thriller Black Swan. That same year, she played Paul Rudd's love interest in Our Idiot Brother with Elizabeth Banks and Adam Scott. She also starred in Dark Castle Entertainment's horror film THE HILLS Run Red and the final installment of 20th Century Fox's Wrong Turn Trilogy. Montgomery was recently seen in the independent comedy Amateur Night opposite Jason Biggs and Ashley Tisdale, as well as the independent film Happily Ever After with Sara Paxton.



Comedian, actor, television writer, author, and musician Paul Reiser has spent the last 30+ years acting in Oscar and Emmy award-winning movies and TV shows. He was voted one of Comedy Central's "Top 100 Comedians of All Time." 2017 has been an exciting year for Reiser, who has made a number of appearances on screen and even lent his talents behind the camera. Reiser collaborates with David Gordon Green and Steven Soderbergh on the critically-acclaimed hit Amazon series Red Oaks. Reiser's role as Doug Getty, the president of a New Jersey country club in a nostalgic 80's themed setting, was called "one of his absolute finest, not just of late, but of ever." The show's third season will premiere this fall. Reiser has also joined the cast of Stranger Things for the series' second season and will play Dr. Owens, a high-ranking member of the Department of Energy who is brought to the small town to investigate the supernatural situations at play. Additionally, Reiser produced the seven-episode series There's... . Johnny! which marks another joint effort between Reiser and Green. The series, which Reiser co-created with filmmaker David Steven Simon will intertwine authentic footage from The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson with the coming-of-age story of Andy, a wide-eyed 19-year-old Nebraskan who stumbles into a job at the iconic show. Reiser's recent films include John McDonagh's War on Everyone with Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Pena, The Book of Love with Jessica Biel and Jason Sudeikis, The Little Hours with John C. Reilly and Aubrey Plaza, which was officially selected for this year's Sundance Film Festival, and the Lake Bell-directed I Do... Until I Don't with Ed Helms, Amber Heard, and Mary Steenburgen. Reiser has had notable performances in films such as Diner, Bye Bye Love, The Marrying Man, Aliens, One Night At McCool's, and Beverly Hills Cop (I and II). He also co-created and starred in the critically acclaimed NBC series Mad About You, which garnered him a Peabody Award and multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, American Comedy Award and Screen Actors Guild nominations. More recently, Reiser earned acclaim for his supporting role in the 2015 Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-winning film Whiplash starring JK Simmons and Miles Teller.



Prime members will be able to stream The Romanoffs next year via the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online at amazon.com/originals. Members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

