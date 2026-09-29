Andrew Lloyd Webber Teases MASQUERADE May Be Headed to Shanghai

Could the Phantom's masked ball be crossing the Pacific? Andrew Lloyd Webber is hinting that Masquerade, the immersive reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera that has been playing Off-Broadway since last fall, may soon find a second home in Shanghai.

Lloyd Webber is in Shanghai to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Phantom of the Opera as the international tour returns to the city. During the visit, he shared that a mysterious message had turned up at his hotel, written in the Phantom's signature hand.

"It's a great joy to be here in Shanghai which is an incredible hub for new musical theatre as well as old productions," said Lloyd Webber. "Yesterday, a message arrived at my hotel in that rather copperplate, old-fashioned handwriting that the Phantom of the Opera has, which says that he is already in Shanghai at the moment and has been looking for a building in where he will present his Masquerade. I understand he may have found one. I don't quite know where it is yet, but I think you will find that the Phantom of the Opera has a very, very big plan for this city..."

No official announcement about a Shanghai production of Masquerade has been made, and no venue, dates or creative details have been confirmed. Still, the tease fits the in-world marketing that has surrounded Masquerade from the start, when cryptic clues and "Opera Ghost" sightings around New York built anticipation ahead of the production's launch. Earlier this year, reports indicated the production was already exploring venues in China.

Directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, the production brings audiences in groups of 60 through a purpose-built environment, from the Paris Opera House's masked ball down into the Phantom's lair. The show has extended its run multiple times, most recently extending through January 31, 2027 with new cast members, including Austin Colby, Derrick Davis and Nicholas Edwards as the Phantom.

The Shanghai engagement of The Phantom of the Opera serves as the grand finale of the musical's largest-ever tour of mainland China, which began in 2024, with Ramin Karimloo returning to the title role.

The Shanghai hint arrives amid a busy anniversary season for the Phantom. Lloyd Webber recently announced a remixed and remastered edition of the 1986 Original London Cast Recording, built from the rediscovered analogue master tapes and featuring three previously unheard archival recordings, including an early demo of "Masquerade" with Richard Stilgoe's original lyrics. The full digital album arrives October 9, the 40th anniversary of the London opening, which will be marked with a gala at His Majesty's Theatre.

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