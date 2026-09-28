MCC Theater’s MISCAST27 Set for April 2027





MCC Theater’s annual benefit concert MISCAST will return on Monday, April 12, 2027. The one-night-only event features Broadway performers taking on songs from roles they would not traditionally be cast to play.

MISCAST is MCC Theater's annual fundraising concert, with proceeds supporting the company's Off-Broadway productions, its Youth Company, in-school partnerships with New York City public high schools, and its literary development programs for emerging playwrights. The MISCAST26 broadcast was directed by Jess Ryan, with musical supervision and arrangements by Will Van Dyke.

The MISCAST 2026 lineup included performaces from Nicholas Christopher, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, Caissie Levy, Lea Michele, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Check out performances and more here.

Gala tables and tickets are available now. Show-only tickets will become available in early 2027.

Additional information is available on the MISCAST27 event page.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 05 Hrs 55 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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