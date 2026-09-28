MCC Theater’s MISCAST27 Set for April 2027
Gala tables and tickets are available now for the one-night-only event; show-only tickets will go on sale in early 2027.
MCC Theater’s annual benefit concert MISCAST will return on Monday, April 12, 2027. The one-night-only event features Broadway performers taking on songs from roles they would not traditionally be cast to play.
MISCAST is MCC Theater's annual fundraising concert, with proceeds supporting the company's Off-Broadway productions, its Youth Company, in-school partnerships with New York City public high schools, and its literary development programs for emerging playwrights. The MISCAST26 broadcast was directed by Jess Ryan, with musical supervision and arrangements by Will Van Dyke.
The MISCAST 2026 lineup included performaces from Nicholas Christopher, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, Caissie Levy, Lea Michele, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Check out performances and more here.
Gala tables and tickets are available now. Show-only tickets will become available in early 2027.
Additional information is available on the MISCAST27 event page.
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